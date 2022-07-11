ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Schumann's Brilliance No Longer A Secret

By Evan Crowell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vYvx_0gc0xigR00

Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has dominated the trail since joining Georgia, and his success has helped Georgia's defense field dominant units.

Georgia regularly finds success on the recruiting trail; after all, many top-end recruits grow up dreaming of donning the red and black. However, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann regularly exceeds expectations.

There is a direct correlation between playing for Schumann and playing NFL football. After all, in just a few short years, he has compiled a resume that's produced six NFL Draft picks in just six years. Three of those inside linebackers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, which was the most at the position for any school.

Schumann's pedigree puts him in the driver's seat for most elite linebacker prospects across the country. Many talk about tight end coach Todd Hartley and how he has his pick of the litter at tight end; while that may be true, Schumann also dominates yearly.

The Bulldogs landed a commitment from 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson on Sunday. Wilson's pledge got Georgia fans buzzing, as the Bulldogs internally believed that they had landed one of the best players in high school football.

Wilson had virtually every blue blood program fighting for his services, but Georgia won primarily due to Schumann's pitch. In an interview with ON3.com's Chad Simmons, Wilson spoke about the work that Schumann does and how that fits into his long-term plans.

"Georgia and coach Schu develop players. Me and coach Schu have a great relationship, and he is a great coach. He coaches his players hard, is very smart, and knows how to get linebackers to the NFL. Getting to the NFL is my main goal, so seeing what Georgia does with their players, how they develop players, and being able to learn from coach Schu has always had Georgia high on my list."

That sentiment rings true for most inside linebackers that Georgia brings in. Their ability to develop talent at the position is undeniable, so they frequently feature those players on the field.

Linebackers at Georgia roam the second level freely, reading their keys and attacking gaps without fear of linemen reaching the second level. Most of that credit belongs to the dominant defensive linemen up front, who command attention every down.

Offensive linemen are preoccupied with slowing down four to five able-bodied defenders up front, meaning Georgia can get creative with how they use their inside linebackers.

They allowed inside linebacker Nakobe Dean to be the quarterback of the defense, dictating things pre-snap and keeping all eleven defenders responsible for the assignment. Even to an untrained eye, Dean's command of the defense was evident.

Georgia let his running mate Quay Walker read and react, letting him blow up pulling guards and halting the run game before the running back even found their footing. Channing Tindall was often brought on blitzes and stunts, his athletic traits constantly proving too much for linemen to handle.

Perhaps the most impressive part about having not one but three linebackers drafted in 2021 was the fact that Schumann and Georgia found a way to highlight the skillsets of each individual linebacker.

The overarching point is that Georgia gets elite talents into the building, develops them, and deploys them effectively in their defense. While in practice, it sounds simple, this progression is complicated.

Schumann has created an environment where players push each other and ensure they reach their maximum potential. Inside linebackers know their role and how to improve to earn snaps under his tutelage.

Georgia transitions seamlessly from the college game to the NFL. Having weak linebacker play can compromise an entire run defense, and while having linebackers that can play pass sets isn't vital, it is a nice luxury that many don't possess.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made one thing clear since taking the job in 2017: he prioritizes being able to do multiple things. Schumann is in lockstep with Smart, making Smart's job much more manageable.

