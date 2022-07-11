Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

Photo : Getty Images

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display.

According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”

As reported by 8NewsNow, the train display was created by the Las Vegas Garden Society and was up over the Fourth of July weekend, but was "taken down four days later following complaints of racism."

On Monday (July 11), several groups including the Las Vegas chapter of the National Action Network protested near a local mall to bring attention to the "racist" railroad display. The protestors additionally demanded a public apology from both the mall and the company that created the display.

“Displays of racism and international disregard for communities of color and the daily struggles we encounter will not be tolerated & we demand a public apology from the Galleria mall AND Railroad company just as it was publicly displayed," National Action Network's statement continued. "Enough is Enough!”

