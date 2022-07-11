ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

By BIN Staff
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display.

According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”

As reported by 8NewsNow, the train display was created by the Las Vegas Garden Society and was up over the Fourth of July weekend, but was "taken down four days later following complaints of racism."

On Monday (July 11), several groups including the Las Vegas chapter of the National Action Network protested near a local mall to bring attention to the "racist" railroad display. The protestors additionally demanded a public apology from both the mall and the company that created the display.

“Displays of racism and international disregard for communities of color and the daily struggles we encounter will not be tolerated & we demand a public apology from the Galleria mall AND Railroad company just as it was publicly displayed," National Action Network's statement continued. "Enough is Enough!”

Comments / 82

Cleo Miles
3d ago

But ,They don’t want Black History taught in school’s , But , they have great pleasure and doing Displays like this . Black people , teach your children about their History ❤️

Reply(12)
50
arthur davis
3d ago

Trump new world order, amazing I have a African American friend who loves Trump and says he doesn’t understand how I say Trump made it great again to be a racist! I told he once he takes off those cowboy boots and cowboy hat when all is said and done them same people he thinks are great will be putting him on the same boat with me, not them!

Reply(11)
13
Jacqueline Reeves
2d ago

You want people to learn history or no? You don't get to erase history because you don't like it. History is not there for you to like or dislike... It is there for you to learn from. Very simple.

Reply
2
 

Black Enterprise

Protestors Demand Answers For ‘Racist’ Train Display of Lynching At Las Vegas Mall

Protesters joined the Las Vegas chapter of the National Action Network on Monday to demand answers for a racist railroad display that had been in the Galleria at Sunset mall. The train display, presented by the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society, was up from May 30 until July 5, when it was pulled down following public outrage and complaints of racism, KLAS reported. It featured a long, 3-D display of different railroad scenes, including three white people surrounding a Black man on a scaffold with a noose around his neck. One white man held the noose in his hand to seemingly prepare a lynching.
