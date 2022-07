We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There's nothing like a grilled, tender, and charred piece of steak for dinner. While you might get some raised eyebrows by ordering your steak with sauce out in restaurants when you're cooking yourself, you can do whatever you want to your steak, including putting whatever you want on it. A good steak sauce enhances the dish by making the meat all the more flavorful and adding an extra spin on what is generally an already fantastic dish. While we don't recommend you drown your steak in toppings, adding a good bit of sauce to your dinner more often than not makes it all the better.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO