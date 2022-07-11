ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘If Barcelona Come Calling’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Duo Can’t Say No to Transfer

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 3 days ago

One pundit thinks that Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso can't turn down a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Azpilicueta and Alonso are both on Barcelona manager Xavi's radar this summer transfer window.

With it also being reported that the pair are open to the move, it has meant that the Blues might be forced to sell them.

Not everyone is happy that they both want to move this summer, especially with other defenders leaving, but one pundit thinks the pair can't 'so no' if the Spanish side come knocking.

Speaking to Football Insider , former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has said that the pair can't pass up an opportunity to play for Barcelona.

“The good thing about big clubs like Chelsea is that they can let players like that go.

If they want to go to Barcelona then they can afford to let them go. Chelsea are going to be disappointed but if Barcelona come calling they can’t really say no.

They’ve been such good servants, both of them, to Chelsea. Going to finish their career at Barcelona is not a bad way to do things.

They’ve been there for a while so Chelsea might want fresh legs in there anyway. It might be time to freshen things up.

[Thomas] Tuchel is one of the elite managers so maybe Barcelona are just testing the water. But I can see these players playing at Barcelona, if it’s just paper talk I don’t know., but they’re good players.

When you’re coming to the twilight of your career and Barcelona come calling, you want to put that shirt on and who wouldn’t ?”

Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Club Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Says He Wishes to Depart The Blues This Summer For A Move To Barcelona

It seems Chelsea's defensive crisis continues, as yet another defender is set to leave the club this summer. This time at the price of experienced defender Cesar Azpilicueta. According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Chelsea's club captain has told the club he wishes to depart from the Blues this summer after already agreeing on personal terms with Barcelona.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Opinion: With Raheem Sterling Joining, Can Chelsea break into Manchester City and Liverpool’s Top Two Spots?

The England International forward is certainly a step in the right direction, but what can do the Blues bridge the gap next season?. In short, no. The side are so comfortably in third that they could sit in stagnation all summer and finish there. Signing players is important because stagnation isn’t good enough for a team like Chelsea. Nor is third place.
BBC

Newcastle United to install safe standing for fans

Newcastle United will install a safe standing section at St James' Park, the club has confirmed. Rail seating will be put in place in part of the away section over the summer with an area in a home stand proposed for 2023. The move comes after the government approved safe...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Defender Ian Maatsen Set To Join Burnley On Loan

As the season approaches, Chelsea are keen to sort the immediate futures of their many talented youngsters, with one reportedly set to join a Championship side. With an academy like Cobham, Chelsea are known for first-team players coming from their academy regularly. With this comes the need to loan them out to gain experience and, according to recent reports, defender Ian Maatsen is set to join Burnley on loan.
