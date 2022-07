The Skate franchise revealed that not only will the next title be receiving a new name but will also be available to play on multiple platforms. The upcoming Skate title will not be called Skate 4 and instead will be just known as Skate to display the studio’s commitment to continuously updating the game in years to come. But this was just a minor update compared to the reveal that the next title will be available on multiple platforms, including mobile. This unlocks the ability to play with family and friends regardless of what platform they have the game on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO