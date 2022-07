Parking changes will be in effect in State College and on the Penn State campus as the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts returns Wednesday through Sunday. In the borough, the Parking Department will not be enforcing the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” and the one- and two-hour restrictions beginning at 2 a.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO