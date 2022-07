The City of Spencer has followed through on the order we first told you about last night to shut off power to a trailer park on the north end of town. Owner Bill Caskey says he was given official notice yesterday afternoon that the facility at West 18th Street and 4th Avenue West did not pass inspection, and residents were handed notices informing them they’d have to leave with electricity being cut at ten this morning.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO