Shreveport, LA

Port of Caddo-Bossier reaches barge milestone

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked a major milestone over the weekend. Port employees offloaded the 200th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas, a division of Nucor. Barges containing steel coils began arriving from Nucor’s...

www.ktbs.com

cbtnews.com

Group 1 Automotive buys 3 more dealerships and 1 collision center in Louisiana

Group 1 Automotive, one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, acquired three dealerships and a collision center located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The dealerships, including Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo brands, were bought from Holmes European Motors. Group 1 already owns two franchises in Shreveport, representing the Ford and Lincoln brands.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

La. Workforce Commission sponsors Apprenticeship Career Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) sponsored an Apprenticeship Career Fair in Shreveport Wednesday. Those attending could register for an apprenticeship program. “Registered apprenticeships prove their importance time and time again by helping Louisiana meet our workforce needs. These careers will prove critical in so many ways, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Canadian lumber company expands into Louisiana

(The Center Square) – Construction is underway on a new lumber production facility in Plain Dealing after Louisiana officials inked a development deal that includes help with workforce recruitment and tax breaks. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre greenfield facility at a...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
JEFFERSON, TX
KSLA

Farewell to Bossier Arts Council Executive Director Robin Jones

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Arts Council and the art community say goodbye and thank you to Executive Director Robin Jones with a Farewell Toast event in the East Bank District. It was a well-kept secret that Robin Jones, BAC Executive Director, would be resigning until her interview on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Recycling Contractor Threatens to Sue Shreveport

The drama surrounding the recycling proposal for Shreveport is heating up again. The woman who owns C. Edwards Concepts has sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins indicating she is planning to sue the city. Who Got the Letter from Charlette Edwards?. Edwards also sent the letter to Councilman John...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATC News

Canadian company building $110M sawmill in Louisiana

PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A Canadian forestry products company has begun work on a $110 million sawmill in northwest Louisiana, officials said Monday. The Teal Jones Group bought sawmills in Antlers, Oklahoma; Kinsale and Martinsville, Virginia; and Liberty, Mississippi, between 2013 and 2021, but this will be the first it has built in the United States, a spokesman said in an email Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

EMS Memorial Procession rolls through Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- The EMS Memorial Procession made a stop in Shreveport Tuesday as it heads to Arlington, Va. Organizers reflected on the sacrifice of 72 EMS workers who have died in the line of duty. The event was held at Metro Aviation. The multi-state procession leads up to a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: The Landry Anglin Story

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on events that unfolded following the killing of Landry Anglin, 13, back in May in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. If you'd like to submit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Lake Bistineau drawdown will reduce giant salvinia

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of reducing the further expansion of giant salvinia. The department said the drawdown will additionally benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
point2homes.com

105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!

