Port of Caddo-Bossier reaches barge milestone

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked a major milestone over the weekend. Port employees offloaded the 200th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas, a division of Nucor. Barges containing steel coils began arriving from Nucor’s...
Group 1 Automotive, one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, acquired three dealerships and a collision center located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The dealerships, including Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo brands, were bought from Holmes European Motors. Group 1 already owns two franchises in Shreveport, representing the Ford and Lincoln brands.
The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another round of talks over a liquor law is on the table for next week. That's after the city council failed to repeal a 1994 ordinance that now threatens to shut down dozens of stores. Councilman Grayson Boucher will chair a Public Safety Committee meeting next Wednesday...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) sponsored an Apprenticeship Career Fair in Shreveport Wednesday. Those attending could register for an apprenticeship program. “Registered apprenticeships prove their importance time and time again by helping Louisiana meet our workforce needs. These careers will prove critical in so many ways, but...
Construction Begins on $110 Million Louisiana Sawmill Expected to Create Nearly 500 New Jobs. On July 11, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Louisiana. Teal Jones Group,...
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Arts Council and the art community say goodbye and thank you to Executive Director Robin Jones with a Farewell Toast event in the East Bank District. It was a well-kept secret that Robin Jones, BAC Executive Director, would be resigning until her interview on...
The drama surrounding the recycling proposal for Shreveport is heating up again. The woman who owns C. Edwards Concepts has sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins indicating she is planning to sue the city. Who Got the Letter from Charlette Edwards?. Edwards also sent the letter to Councilman John...
PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A Canadian forestry products company has begun work on a $110 million sawmill in northwest Louisiana, officials said Monday. The Teal Jones Group bought sawmills in Antlers, Oklahoma; Kinsale and Martinsville, Virginia; and Liberty, Mississippi, between 2013 and 2021, but this will be the first it has built in the United States, a spokesman said in an email Monday.
Shreveport, La. -- The EMS Memorial Procession made a stop in Shreveport Tuesday as it heads to Arlington, Va. Organizers reflected on the sacrifice of 72 EMS workers who have died in the line of duty. The event was held at Metro Aviation. The multi-state procession leads up to a...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on events that unfolded following the killing of Landry Anglin, 13, back in May in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. If you'd like to submit...
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of reducing the further expansion of giant salvinia. The department said the drawdown will additionally benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount...
Louisiana Man Dies in Boating Incident After Floatation Device Fails to Inflate. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 11, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred on July 10 in Caddo Parish. Elvis Edwards, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was recovered deceased...
