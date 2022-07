An excavation of a Largo property in search of evidence in a 1982 missing person case did not turn up any remains, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported. Sheriff’s officials said they received several tips that human remains were buried at 1201 Gooden Crossing in Largo, and investigators excavated the scene from June 28 to July 6. But on July 7, the sheriff’s office said the search hadn’t yielded any evidence connected to the disappearance of Retha Hiers.

LARGO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO