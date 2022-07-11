ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Volunteers sought to serve on City advisory boards 7/11

 2 days ago

Do you or someone you know want to get involved in the community, but aren’t exactly sure how? Serving on a City of Venice advisory board is an excellent way to get started. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 vacancy (full term) This board advises and...

venicegov.com

City Council approves land contract for Fire Station 2 relocation 7/12

The Venice City Council on Tuesday, July 12 approved a contract for the purchase of a 5-acre property located on East Venice Avenue next to the Venice Police Department (Public Safety Facility) for the relocation of Venice Fire Station 2. The purchase price for the property is $1.75 million, with funding coming from the 1-cent sales tax.
VENICE, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The do-gooding duo driving change on Longboat Key

"It was science nerd love at first sight," when Jeffrey Driver met Terri Scott. Fast forward to Nov. 25 of this year, and the Drivers will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. They both thank Lasik surgery that they won't be wearing matching Coke bottle glasses like the day they met.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Former Buc-ee’s site cleared for industrial job center, apartments

Lots of lots across Southwest Florida are being cleared and planned for development. One of them has key visibility from Interstate 75, at the southwest quadrant of the intersection with State Road 82 in Fort Myers. What long had been planned to become a Buc-ee’s convenience store and gas station...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Police Department replaces chronically broken patrol SUVs

The town went car shopping in recent weeks for four police patrol SUVs following a spate of mechanical problems and related warranty headaches. Town commissioners this month approved a budget shift to accelerate the purchase of four new Ford Explorer police-package vehicles to replace four ailing 2020 model Chevrolet Tahoes, none with more than about 65,000 on the odometer.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral among top 15 most rapidly cooling U.S. housing markets

Cape Coral is ranked 11th among U.S. housing markets cooling the fastest this year, according to a study by Redfin analyzing housing-market data from February to May in the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on changes over that time period in year-over-year growth in prices, price drops, supply, pending sales, sale-to-list ratio and speed of home sales. The cooldown is largely because mortgage rates nearly doubled in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 6% in June. With a median home sale price of $418,000, Cape Coral saw a year-over-year inventory increase of 30% and a nearly 17% drop in pending sales. In addition, there has been a 7% decrease of homes that went off the market in two weeks in Lee County’s most populated cities. The top five housing markets cooling the fastest are San Jose, California; Sacramento, California; Oakland, California; Seattle, Washington; and Stockton, California.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Enclave at Fiddlesticks Country Club

A premiere luxury residence located at 15761 Grey Friars Court in Fort Myers has been recently enhanced to perfection inside and out. Situated in one of the hottest corridors of Southwest Florida the casual/modern estate is found in the Enclave of Fiddlesticks Country Club, a private gated community known for its two 18-hole championship golf courses, and offers an array of amenities that include dining, social activities, fitness, tennis, a resort pool and a playground.
FORT MYERS, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Fort Myers: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Fort Myers, Florida

There are several great things to do in Fort Myers, Florida. From the city’s famous beaches to the local museums and historic sites, there’s a lot to see and do. If you love animals, you might enjoy the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium, with three nature trails and an aviary full of butterflies. There are also live animal shows, and two nature trails that you can hike along. For the kids, there’s the Mini Museum, which features fun activities for the entire family. A 3,200-gallon aquarium will provide you with a glimpse of native and exotic fish.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

One Florida Campground Among Top 10 Places To Go Camping In The U.S.

The camping app The Dyrt has come out with the list of their 2022 Best Places to Camp, and one Florida campground, not far from Tampa, has made the list!. The list is based on reviews and ratings from the app’s campers, with the Top 10 being described as “idyllic, peaceful, and the epitome of the great outdoors.”
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, We Need to Think About Flesh-Eating Bacteria This Summer, Too

Summer in Sarasota offers residents a chance to beat the heat by taking a dip in the water. But, as water temperatures rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about contracting a deadly superbug. Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known in Florida as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” is...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Electric bills surge in Southwest Florida but the reason is complicated

Power companies are citing international reasons as to why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida. Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over $200,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my pool heater off because it was out of control.” She claims FPL is abusing its power.
FORT MYERS, FL

