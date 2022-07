KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Kansas City motel early Thursday morning. Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the Best Western at Northeast 43rd Street and Kansas Avenue on a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical crews arrived, and the man was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO