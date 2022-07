The Gulfport Sportsplex will be a bit busier than usual this weekend. The Gulfport Sportsplex is home to not just one, but two tournaments this weekend. In order to kick off the festivities, the tournament directors hosted an opening ceremony for both the softball and baseball teams. Softball Tournament Director Rena Hall said, “Having it on the beach is totally cool for the kids, we’re stuck at a ball field for the next four days so having the opportunity to play in the water, mingle with everybody here on the beach, just enjoying it as a family, as team members, it’s pretty cool.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO