OSWEGO COUNTY – As the summer marches on, U-Pick season is in full swing, with several local orchards offering fresh berries and more over the next couple of months. While the U-Pick cherry season is nearly over, local orchards have fresh containers already picked and ready for sale. Wade Smith, the new owner of Fruit Valley Orchards on Bunker Hill Road in Oswego, saw unusually high traffic to the orchard over the Fourth of July weekend, so much so that the orchard is now sold out.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO