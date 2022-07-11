Bargersville Police Station Grand Opening

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police say a 12-year-old Greenfield girl was taken to Riley Hospital after she was struck on her bike Tuesday morning. The girl was on the sidewalk, heading north on Morristown Pike when she crossed Main Street. As she went into the intersection, police say she continued across the street into the path of a white GMC driven by a 30-year-old Greenfield woman. The girl was hit by the GMC and thrown across the intersection.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO