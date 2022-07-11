Bargersville Police Station Grand Opening

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Westfield Police Dept. responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress at Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Lane, Carmel, late this afternoon. According to a press release from WPD, upon arrival, officers determined there was not an armed robbery. However, the business was victim to a smash-and-grab style theft.
FISHERS, Ind. – A 23-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested, accused in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts over the weekend in Fishers, plus at least one case in Noblesville. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department said it responded to a 911 call from someone on Timberlane Drive, who reported seeing […]
A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police Officers are looking for your help finding a runaway girl. The Greenfield Police Department said they are looking for help finding a runaway. She is a 12-year-old girl. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police say a 12-year-old Greenfield girl was taken to Riley Hospital after she was struck on her bike Tuesday morning. The girl was on the sidewalk, heading north on Morristown Pike when she crossed Main Street. As she went into the intersection, police say she continued across the street into the path of a white GMC driven by a 30-year-old Greenfield woman. The girl was hit by the GMC and thrown across the intersection.
WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A delivery person has died after a crash Monday morning. At approximately 9:10, the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, which is west of State Road 135. The crash involved a delivery truck with three workers, and a pickup truck with a driver.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side. Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim. Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood […]
NEW CASTLE, Ind.- Police in New Castle are investigating after violence breaks out involving a large group of juveniles. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are recovering in the hospital. “This is not accepted in New Castle. This type of violence is not acceptable in any city in Indiana but especially not small town, USA,” said […]
The estimated street value of the cocaine was estimated to be $15,000. Seymour-Yesterday, July 11, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper led to the discovery of approximately a half kilogram of suspected cocaine which resulted in the driver of the vehicle being arrested on multiple drug related charges.
NEW CASTLE — At least one person was wounded in a shooting late Monday involving "several juveniles," police say. New Castle police say two people, including the one who was shot, were critically injured. Officers began their investigation after responding about 9:57 p.m. to the 2300 block of Spring...
INDIANAPOLIS — Around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, IMPD and emergency crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the 2900 block of Bluff Road. Upon arrival, IFD dive team members found a deceased adult male near the shore of the body of water. After hours of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Three Duke Energy workers were hit by a car after it struck their work truck in Putnam County Tuesday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. on County Road 800 West. Cpl. Scott Ducker said witnesses to the event reported the car was […]
INDIANAPOLIS – A southwest side bridge will open ahead of schedule while another project will require some closures this week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 and Lick Creek will reopen ahead of schedule this week. The bridge closed in February and will allow for additional lanes of I-465 to cross underneath.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo attorney, accused of driving while drunk and being involved in an accident with a motorcycle, reportedly tried to hide the odor of alcohol on his breath by drinking out of a deputy’s coffee cup when he thought the deputy wasn’t looking. Craig Dechert, 47, of Kokomo faces a Level […]
