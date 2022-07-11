ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bargersville, IN

Bargersville Police Station Grand Opening

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Bargersville will be hosting a grand opening...

truecrimedaily

Missing Indianapolis dad found dead floating in water, kids in car at bottom of the pond

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Three suspects flee Moyer Fine Jewelers after smash-and-grab

Westfield Police Dept. responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress at Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Lane, Carmel, late this afternoon. According to a press release from WPD, upon arrival, officers determined there was not an armed robbery. However, the business was victim to a smash-and-grab style theft.
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Bicyclist struck side of truck, airlifted from scene

A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
FOX59

Greenfield police locate runaway girl

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police Officers are looking for your help finding a runaway girl. The Greenfield Police Department said they are looking for help finding a runaway. She is a 12-year-old girl. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

12-year-old Greenfield girl hit by car while riding bicycle

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police say a 12-year-old Greenfield girl was taken to Riley Hospital after she was struck on her bike Tuesday morning. The girl was on the sidewalk, heading north on Morristown Pike when she crossed Main Street. As she went into the intersection, police say she continued across the street into the path of a white GMC driven by a 30-year-old Greenfield woman. The girl was hit by the GMC and thrown across the intersection.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Fatal crash near Greenwood involves delivery truck, pickup

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A delivery person has died after a crash Monday morning. At approximately 9:10, the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, which is west of State Road 135. The crash involved a delivery truck with three workers, and a pickup truck with a driver.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Person found shot, killed in apartment stairwell

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side. Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim. Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Indy Man Arrested After Cocaine Located During Traffic Stop

The estimated street value of the cocaine was estimated to be $15,000. Seymour-Yesterday, July 11, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper led to the discovery of approximately a half kilogram of suspected cocaine which resulted in the driver of the vehicle being arrested on multiple drug related charges.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes into work zone striking 3 workers in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Three Duke Energy workers were hit by a car after it struck their work truck in Putnam County Tuesday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. on County Road 800 West. Cpl. Scott Ducker said witnesses to the event reported the car was […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bridge reopening on SW side, additional work planned

INDIANAPOLIS – A southwest side bridge will open ahead of schedule while another project will require some closures this week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 and Lick Creek will reopen ahead of schedule this week. The bridge closed in February and will allow for additional lanes of I-465 to cross underneath.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

