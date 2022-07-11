ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police have located missing 17-year-old girl

By Tamlyn Cochran
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have...

www.kltv.com

kgncnewsnow.com

Police Asking For Help In Juvenile Video Case

Detectives with the Amarillo Police department are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an invasive visual recording case. The suspect is a white male in his 20s with blonde hair. He was possibly seen trying to take a video of a juvenile in a Walmart changing room. When...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo PD: 1 person arrested in connection with Monday hit-and-run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Monday that left an APD motorcycle officer with non-life threatening injuries. According to APD, Joseph A Climer, 45, was arrested and booked for charges related to aggravated assault against a public servant Thursday. On July […]
Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County jury has acquitted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday. According to court documents, the First Degree Murder trial of Desiray Burk has ended with a verdict of acquittal Thursday evening. Documents say on May...
KFDA

Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car. The incident happened around 1:24 p.m. in the area of 3rd and McMasters. Police say the officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop when the car backed into him and pushed...
San Angelo LIVE!

Three People Killed in Odessa Crash Sunday Identified

ODESSA- The three people killed in a major crash Sunday just outside Odessa have been identified. On July 10, 2022, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 302 and FM 1936. A Ford F-350 was heading north on FM 1936 and a Chevy Malibu was driving west on Highway 302. The driver of the F-350 did not yield and the Malibu hit the F-350. The Department of Public Safety has identified the three occupants of the Malibu that were killed in the crash. Keethan James Gould of Farmington, 40, New Mexico Angel DeLeon, 27, of Big Lake, Texas David Saenz-Cera, 35, of Dumas, Texas…
Mix 94.1

APD Need Help Locating Shameless Criminal Who Hit Motorcycle Cop

Is it just me or are people losing their minds? It's possible it's the heat but it's also possible that people have lost all respect for authority. First of all, I know that a lot of people don't think highly of Amarillo Motorcycle Officers. However, they are just police officers doing their jobs, and yes they do conduct a lot of traffic stops.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman pleads guilty to meth charges in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Amarillo, according to court documents from the United States District Court Northern District of Texas filed on July 11. The court documents detailed that Elaine Ortega admitted that on March 18, she knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Salvation Army Struck By Thieves

Amarillo’s Salvation Army has recently been struck by thieves and now needs your help. They’re looking for help to repair their recently recovered box truck. The truck was recovered in a vacant lot, with damage done to the ignition, radio and other interior damage. Damage was also done...
KFDA

Amarillo City crews working on water main break near South Coulter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City crews are working on a ruptured water main that will leave businesses in the vicinity of South Coulter and Southwest 45th without water for much of the day. A main under a sidewalk has failed and needs replacing. Notices delivered to businesses said repairs and...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo resident sues diocese, St. Joseph’s church after salmonella outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Friday morning, an Amarillo resident has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church after an outbreak of salmonella that was believed to be linked to enchilada meals served at the church in late March. […]
