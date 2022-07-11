ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 3 Reality Mod Gets New Teaser Trailer Ahead of Official Release

techeblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet for release on July 17th, the Battlefield 3 Reality Mod basically focuses on team play, communication and combined arms. It actually draws much of its inspiration from the Battlefield 2 “Project Reality” mod, complete with a gameplay and UI overhaul that creates a...

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

GTA 6 with three new heroes completely leaked to the network

The awaited GTA 6, with a vast open-world and three new heroes, one of which is a policeman, was leaked to the network with all the available content. It reveals a vast number of details of the long-awaited continuation of the criminal action series. In particular, it is now known that GTA VI will again have three main characters-Casey, Ricardo, and Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield 3#Project Reality#Video Game#Ui
dotesports.com

The original Bayonetta is finally getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch

The physical version of the original Bayonetta game will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch this September. Nintendo made the announcement alongside the release of Bayonetta 3’s latest trailer. The company describes the original Bayonetta’s arrival on the Switch as a “standalone, physical release,” which will be available beginning Sept. 30. A limited number of the game’s physical copies will also be up for grabs through pre-orders via select retailers and the Nintendo Store priced at $30.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gwent: Rogue Mage Video Review

Gwent: Rogue Mage reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. This standalone expansion to Gwent, itself a spin-off from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is a roguelike successor to Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. While the lighter story may not hit the same epic highs as Thronebreaker, its character-driven snippets are delivered with strong writing and voice acting. For fans of the Witcher universe and card battlers with wacky mechanics that upend the usual rules, it's a very enjoyable journey if you don't worry too much about the destination.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Rune Factory 5 - PC Launch Trailer

Rune Factory 5 is available now on PC via Steam. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this farming and life sim RPG, including characters, gameplay, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

EA kills off BioWare Points, making old Mass Effect and Dragon Age DLC free

Back in the bad old days the only way to purchase DLC for Mass Effect and Dragon Age games was by buying BioWare Points, which came in packs of 800 and rarely went on sale. Of course, the DLC didn't retail for 800 points and you'd usually have to buy multiple packs to get everything you wanted, then end up with several hundred points left over just to rub in what a scam the whole thing was.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Stray be on PS4?

Cat fanatics are anxiously awaiting the release of Stray, Annapurna's upcoming cat-led adventure game. But will it be on PlayStation 4?. Stray, the new adventure game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive is set to release in just a few days time, on July 19, 2022. The game follows a stray cat who uncovers the ancient mystery of a strange cybercity, occupied only by droids and dangerous creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Fashion Police On Guard Of Trendopolis Retro Shooter Fashion Police Squad Will Be Released On PC And Consoles Trailer

Publisher No More Robots has announced the release date for Fashion Police Squad, a stylish retro shooter from the Mopeful Games development team. The game will be released on August 15 on the digital platforms Steam (a demo is available for review) and the Epic Games Store. The release of console versions is expected later. Specific platforms have not yet been disclosed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Worst Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games between the various libraries available across consoles and PC. Unfortunately, none of the four games are all that noteworthy, and one, in fact, may be one of the worst additions to date. Of course, video game reviews are subjective, but platforms like Metacritic provide the closest thing we have to an objective opinion on video games through critical and user review aggregation. To this end, one of the aforementioned four games currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 57 to 59, depending on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated games to ever be added to the subscription service. Why is it being added then? Well, it fills a very specific niche.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Minecraft Update Adds New Mob Features, Patch Notes Revealed

The Bedrock version of Minecraft – so the one that all console and mobile players and some PC players have – got a new update this week that added a couple of new features related to one mob in particular: The Allay. Aside from that mob, a couple of other changes were released, too, along with a multitude of bugfixes for a range of issues players may have been experiencing in the Bedrock version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The HeroQuest Board Game Frozen Horror Expansion Quest Pack Is On Sale Now

The classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release last year that included Kellar's Keep and Return of the Witch Lord expansion packs. Now, the Frozen Horror Quest Pack expansion has been added to the lineup, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping with the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here at GameStop priced at $44.99. It's set to arrive in August.
HOBBIES
Android Central

Best RPGs for Android 2022

There are a ton of RPGs available for Android, and we've hand-picked the best of the best, just for you. So be prepared to hack and slash your way through fantasy as you save or conquer worlds, craft weapons, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does Dragonflight Alpha Come Out?

The newest World of Warcraft Expansion Dragonflight will be entering Alpha testing very soon according to Blizzard Insiders. Here's everything you need to know. The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion is set to begin Alpha access for players in just a few days, this coming Thursday July 14, assuming all goes as planned in the final development stage. The expansion is set open up a whole new area for players to explore and battle in, The Dragon Isles, a fun looking movement feature in Dragon riding, the brand new Dracthyr Evoker race and class to play as, and much much more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Minecraft Netherite tools and weapons crafting explained

Minecraft Netherite tools are arguably the best tools in Minecraft you can get, with the Netherite weapons, gear and tools you build being far tougher and more durable than practically any other variant you can find in Minecraft. Introduced as part of the (now distant), Minecraft Nether update, Netherite tools will last even longer than their diamond counterparts - but they're proportionally as difficult to get your cubic paws on. Nonetheless, we'll show you below the easiest methods for how to craft Netherite tools and weapons to make your own, whether an indestructible pickaxe or an unstoppable sword.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you build a small robot army to melt through Night City's goons

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) now sits in a more comfortable, and certainly more stable, state than it did in the early part of its life. The developer has continued to work assiduously at smoothing out troublesome elements of the game and adding numerous quality-of-life features, which was probably the right thing to focus on, but it has left a big gap in content for a game that, lest we forget, was at one point supposed to have multiplayer by now.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy