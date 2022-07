Who doesn't want a 50-inch 4k television for under $300, Amazon is like Oprah, you get a TV, and everyone gets a 50-inch tv!. The last time we saw a deal this good, Oprah gave away free cars. Right now if you head over to Amazon you can grab this 50-inch 4K UHD Omni Series Amazon Fire TV for just $279.99! (opens in new tab)That's a saving of 45%, on the HDR 10 enabled 4K flatscreen TV that unlike your kids will actually listen to you, thanks to Alexa. It's the perfect affordable tv for any mancave.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO