Missing Person: Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee), DOB: 8/6/2001, 5’7” 120 lbs., Black and blonde hair, brown eyes. Jimmie Lee is a 20-year-old Black male who was last seen at approximately 5:58 am on Friday, July 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi. Lee is a University of Mississippi student and was seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate number “JAYLEE1” and has not been heard from since. Lee was last seen wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers. The car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper (see attached pictures below).

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO