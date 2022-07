OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Town Council is considering adding more rip current signage to their beaches. This comes after the fourth Oak Island drowning this season. Officials fault strong rip currents for these deaths. Though there are already flags and QR code signs on the beach to inform visitors about current conditions, Mayor Pro-Tem John Bach asked for sign designs to be presented at their next meeting.

