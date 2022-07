It was a growing strategy in the NBA because it was the smart play most of the time — rather than let the other team get out on a fast break where they are more likely to score, a player would use a “take” foul and just grab a guy in the backcourt to stop the play and the break. The disadvantaged team just took the ball out of bounds, but they lost a good scoring opportunity as the defense got set.

