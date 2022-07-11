ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serial Robber Who Targeted Baltimore-Area Businesses Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A serial robber who preyed upon Baltimore-area businesses has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Justice Department officials.

Marquis Moore, 35, committed as few as 10 commercial robberies alongside two other people between at least November 2018 to March 2019, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Moore’s guilty plea says he and co-defendants Milek Ranking, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30, robbed multiple commercial businesses, including fast-food restaurants, video game stores, cell phone stores, and discount stores, Justice Department officials said.

The trio focused on stores in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, And Anne Arundel County, according to Justice Department officials.

Moore brandished a firearm during the robberies and used fear to obtain money or other items from each business, Justice Department officials said.

He admitted to investigators that he often pointed a gun at store employees.

For instance, Moore and Rankin robbed a cell phone store in Essex, Maryland, in January 2019 using a weapon to intimidate store employees.

On that day, the store employee did not want to give Moore and Rankin the company’s money, prompting Moore to raise the level of tension, Justice Department officials said.

Moore took the magazine out of his gun and showed it to the employee, according to Justice Department officials.

“You can see it’s loaded,” Moore said. “We’re not playing games.”

The handgun was loaded with hollow-point bullets, Justice Department officials said.

Moore struck the employee with it before he and Rankin fled in a getaway vehicle driven by Glover, according to Justice Department officials.

Moore’s stint in federal prison will be followed by five years of supervised release, Justice Department officials said.

