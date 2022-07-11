ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

GOTCHA! Garfield Man Nabbed After Series Of ‘Swatting’ Threats To Hackensack High School, PD

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLtEr_0gc0jZ3000
Christopher Vitone Photo Credit: Paul D. Nickels / Hackensack PD

What seemed like an unending series of phone threats that plagued Hackensack High School and city police for nearly three months led to the arrest of a stock clerk from Garfield, authorities announced.

Christopher Vitone, 38, was seized at his job after Hackensack Police Detectives Chris Lara-Nunez and Felix Katsaroans identified him as the "swatter" responsible for one of the calls, which was made to Hackensack police on June 16, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said Monday.

An investigation was continuing into more than a dozen other bomb threats and false alarms to both the city Board of Education and police headquarters, the captain said.

A judge released Vitone pending further court action following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with one count each of falsely creating a public alarm and filing false reports, Antista said.

Whether Vitone may or may not be responsible for the other incidents hadn't been determined.

The “swatting” frequently disrupted classes at the high school, forcing lockdowns and shelters in place from March through June.

A call in May brought a SWAT team and other responders to a nearby Hackensack home while forcing yet another high school lockdown.

The "swatter" used the same bogus local phone number that was connected to a series of threats at the school in March, police said at the time.

The caller claimed to have shot his brother, bringing members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team along with city police and firefighters.

Other calls involved threats to shoot up the school.

Students, staff and particularly parents and law enforcers had grown increasingly irritated by the calls.

Daily Voice eventually stopped publishing stories about them in an effort to curb the publicity the caller might have been seeking.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Assaulting Child

An accountant from Teaneck was arrested on charges of assaulting a child, authorities said. Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike, 50, was taken into custody after Teaneck police fielded a complaint about the “alleged physical assault of a child…who was younger than 18 years old,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Busted With Ammo, Stolen Guns: Newark PD

Three men were arrested in Newark after police found two with stolen guns and one with ammunition, authorities said. Trouble began when officers patrolling Rose Street saw a speeding car turning from Brenner Street onto 18th Avenue, then Winans Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Garfield, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Driver Charged With Child Endangerment: West Windsor Police

A drunk driver from South Jersey was charged with child endangerment following a traffic stop in Mercer County, authorities said. Christian P. Exley, of Voorhees, was pulled over for driving erratically on Route 1 & Quakerbridge Road shortly after 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackensack High School#Gotcha#Board Of Education#Vitone#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Bergen County Driver Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed NY Nail Tech

A New Jersey driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old nail technician from Vietnam on the New York State Thruway in May, authorities said. Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, was taken arrested on June 30 in connection to the death of Michael Tran, according to New York State Police. Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Do You Recognize Him? Newark Police Seeking to Identify Shooting Suspect

NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Teens Get Into Fiery Crash In Stolen Mercedes After High-Speed Chase In Morris County: Police

Three teens were nabbed after fleeing from police during a high-speed chase and crashing a stolen Mercedes — and two suspects remain at large, authorities said. Denville Police saw a black Mercedes Benz heading east on Route 46 matching the description of one that had been stolen out of Parsippany earlier in the evening just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a press release said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Paramus Teen Reported Missing

Paramus police turned to the public for help Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old borough girl who was reported missing. Ashley L. Car could possibly be in North Bergen or Guttenberg, they said. They described Ashley as 5-foot-3, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
313K+
Followers
47K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy