We all know that the best gear isn't essential to creating great photographs, but this camera is really pushing those limits! It's no wonder James Popsys loves it. The advancement of cameras has been relentless in the past few decades, covering enormous distances in image quality and the technology underpinning it. However, for some time now, we have been experiencing diminishing returns in digital photography. That is, the increments at which cameras improve are getting smaller and generally, the upgrade is only justifiable to the few photographers who benefit from new features or enjoy being cutting-edge.

ELECTRONICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO