Critique the Community

Unseen images of the Duchess of Sussex have been released to celebrate her work with Dutch non-profit, Project Fearless.Founded by Merida Miller in 2019, Project Fearless aims to equip girls and non-binary children between the ages of nine to 14 with life skills to succeed in any aspect of their lives.This can range from after school courses, to skateboarding, kick-boxing, and entrepreneurship. Project Fearless now works with 750 girls and non-binary children in Amsterdam.The non-profit first joined forces with Meghan Markle in 2019, and has recently marked three years of work with the Duchess.The images show Meghan during a...

CHARITIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO