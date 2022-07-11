ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Crop Progress Report | July 11, 2022

Cover picture for the articleCorn crop condition was rated 64% good/excellent, no change from the July...

Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans gain for fifth session ahead of USDA reports

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for a fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Futures plunge after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures fell sharply on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) boosted key crop supply forecasts and scaled back some demand expectations in a monthly report. Benchmark corn, soy and wheat futures all retreated back to pre-Ukraine war levels as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. raises sugar import projection by nearly 500,000 short tonnes

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday increased its estimate for the country's sugar imports in the 2022/23 season by nearly half million short tonnes, but fell short of saying from where all this sugar will come from. In its monthly supply...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA June U.S. soybean crush seen at 164.484 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - The June U.S. soybean crush likely slowed to the lowest level in nine months as processors idled some of their facilities for seasonal maintenance, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. NOPA members, which handle about 95%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA expects higher corn supplies

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Both 2022-23 and 2021-22 corn ending stocks are up from last month. 2022-23 soybean ending stocks are down. 2022/2023 U.S. Ending Stocks. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

A water strategy for the parched West: Have cities pay farmers to install more efficient irrigation systems

“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and climate change are causing this crisis across the U.S. Southwest. States are drawing less water from the Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people. But levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the river’s two largest reservoirs, have dropped so low so quickly that there is a serious risk of one or...
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains cuts all EU grain crop estimates

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut all its forecasts for this year's grain crops in the European Union, as it fine-tuned wheat and barley estimates as harvest progresses in the bloc and pointing to dry weather threatening maize fields. The EU wheat crop was expected...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain futures ended the day mixed | Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Grain futures ended the day mixed after trading considerably lower this morning. September corn ended the day at $6.00 after trading down to $5.85 and up to $6.12 during the day. New crop corn was up 8 cents at the close. August soybeans ended the day up 16 cents after a 53-cent trading range for the day. All three classes of wheat were unable to hold onto intraday gains and closed slightly lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry crop estimates

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed, protein and sugar beet crops for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of July 1. Production is in 1,000 tonnes, yields in tonnes per hectare and area in 1,000 hectares. Percentage variations are for production. For a related story: 2021 2022 Area Yield Production Area Yield Production Pct 2022/21 Pct 2022/avg* CEREALS 9,326 7.25 67,632 8,996 - - - - Soft wheat 4,982 7.11 35,434 4,706 6.99 32,895 -7.2% -5.9% - winter 4,960 7.11 35,288 4,687 6.99 32,778 -7.1% -5.8% - spring 22 6.63 146 19 6.12 117 -20.2% -15.8% Durum wheat 294 5.38 1,582 257 5.13 1,319 -16.6% -21.4% - winter 285 5.39 1,537 249 5.14 1,281 -16.7% -20.3% - spring 9 5.03 45 8 4.87 38 -14.9% -45.2% Barley 1,730 6.62 11,455 1,847 6.05 11,177 -2.4% -5.0% - winter 1,199 6.85 8,215 1,286 6.40 8,236 +0.2% -0.1% - spring 531 6.10 3,239 560 5.25 2,941 -9.2% -16.6% Oats 107 4.53 486 100 4.43 445 -8.4% -1.2% - winter 61 4.63 283 57 4.49 256 -9.5% -2.2% - spring 46 4.40 203 43 4.34 189 -6.9% +0.1% Rye 43 4.55 196 41 4.22 173 -11.9% +26.0% Triticale 339 5.19 1,757 340 4.90 1,667 -5.1% +10.1% Rice 12 5.31 11 11 - - - - Maize 1,550 10.02 15,530 1,460 - - - - - grain maize 1,461 10.40 15,193 1,374 - - - - - seeds 88 3.81 337 86 - - - - Sorghum 68 5.73 391 57 - - - - Other cereals 201 3.95 791 177 3.54 627 -20.8% -4.4% OILSEEDS 1,879 3.06 5,742 2,273 - - - - Rapeseed 980 3.37 3,301 1,213 3.28 3,975 +20.4% -2.6% - winter 979 3.37 3,297 1,211 3.28 3,970 +20.4% -2.6% - spring 1 2.92 4 2 3.04 5 +16.7% -19.8% Sunflower seed 698 2.74 1,913 840 - - - - Soybean 154 2.85 439 178 - - - - Other oilseeds 46 1.92 88 41 1.74 71 -19.1% +0.2% PROTEIN CROPS 330 2.82 929 264 2.82 746 -19.6% -14.8% SUGAR BEET 402 85.51 34,365 397 - - - - FODDER MAIZE 1,241 14.19 17,614 1,240 - - - - SET-ASIDE 459 458 *Annual average for 2017-2021 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2022 summer grain output rose 1% from last year - stats bureau

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's summer grain output in 2022 rose 1.0% from the previous year to 147.39 million tonnes, said the country's statistics bureau on Thursday. China's wheat crop output also rose 1.0% to 135.76 million tonnes in 2022, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rises for second session on U.S. weather concerns

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Thursday with prices underpinned by concerns over yield losses amid forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited as the market awaited potential...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China June soybean imports drop 23% on year to 8.25 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China bought 8.25 million tonnes of soybeans in June, down 23% compared to a year earlier, as high global prices curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed on Wednesday. China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 46.28 million tonnes of the oilseed in...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable

The world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in the U.S. and other exporting countries are looking for ways to increase their output while also being sensitive to the environmental impacts of agricultural production. One important leverage point is finding ingredients for animal feed that can substitute for grains, freeing more farmland to grow crops for human consumption. Cattle are natural...
AGRICULTURE

