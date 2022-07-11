ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodycam Video Released Of Incident Where Sacramento Police Shot, Killed 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera video of the July 2 incident where officers shot and killed a 75-year-old man who was armed with two knives.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way residence a little after midnight to investigate a report of a man threatening to kill his own wife.

VIDEO : Sacramento police body camera video of Gilgunn Way incident (viewer discretion advised)

At the scene, officers found that the suspect – 75-year-old Michael Moore – was holding two knives. His wife had locked herself in a bathroom.

As seen in the video released on Monday, officers tried to talk with Moore and de-escalate the situation – but he refused to drop the knives. Moore eventually forced his way into the bathroom and started assaulting his wife, with officers hearing her screaming as they entered the home.

Officers then confronted Moore and one officer opened fire. Moore was hit and officers started first aid, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the woman was not seriously injured in the incident. No officers were hurt, either.

The incident remains under investigation.

More
CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died in a Stockton shooting Tuesday night. Stockton police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a teenager with gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the teen to the hospital, but police say he was soon pronounced dead. The name of the teen has not been released. Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Suspect Arrested In July 2021 Stockton Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just over a year after 19-year-old Tyler Canterberry was shot and killed in Stockton, detectives say they have arrested a suspect. The shooting happened back on July 6, 2021 near Washington Street and Walker Lane. Stockton police say officers responded to the area to investigate a report of shots fired and found the injured Canterberry. He was tended to by medics and then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives have since been able to identify 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in late June, but law enforcement officers didn't take him into custody until Monday. Police say Jacobo was arrested along the 1200 block of East College Avenue in Stockton and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
STOCKTON, CA
Teen dies after shooting in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday night, Stockton Police Department officials say. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street after reports of a shooting. There they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.
STOCKTON, CA
14-year-old victim faces driver in court

Lincoln resident Colton Jones, 14, survived serious injuries after being hit by driver Keyvan Madani in April while riding his bike in Rocklin and then allegedly being left on the street. Madani was arrested in late May for felony hit and run against Colton. Madani's first hearing was on May...
LINCOLN, CA
Stockton PD: Patrol officers remove weapons from the streets

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. "Weapon Arrest (July 8th @7:30pm) Lincoln Street and Turnpike Road, Seaport District. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the listed area and arrested the suspects for possession of a firearm. Arrested were Hector Gutierrez, 20, Carlos Martinez, 24, and 17-year-old male...
STOCKTON, CA
Man arrested after leading Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies on 20-mile pursuit

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after he lead Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies on a 20-mile pursuit. A Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to conduct a welfare check of a man inside his vehicle along Iowa Hill Road just after midnight on July 10. The man drove off as soon as the deputy walked up to his vehicle to make contact, leading the deputy on a pursuit.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Man struck by gunfire Monday morning while sitting in vehicle

(BCN) — A Monday morning shooting in Stockton left one man injured, police said. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in a car near Charter Way and Interstate Highway 5 when a suspect began firing multiple gunshots at the vehicle. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
Suspect ID'd in Butterfield Fire

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee woman accused of starting the Butterfield Fire last week was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Nevada County Jail, authorities said. Officers arrested Ellen Lindsey Walters, 32, on July 7, though she wasn't placed into jail until this week. Deverie Acuff, public information officer with Truckee police, declined to say where she was held until Wednesday.
Calaveras County Bomb Squad Team Called Out 3 Times In 1 Week

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to three reports of explosives in one week. The sheriff's office says deputies discovered a homemade improvised explosive device in one of the calls near the intersection of Mountain Ranch and Michael roads. In the second call, deputies responded to the landfill on Hunt Road in Milton. The third discovery included about 200 blasting caps, the sheriff's office says. All of the explosives were found between June 22-30. The bomb squad responded each time to clear the area.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Man arrested, charged with 2021 Stockton homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a 2021 Stockton homicide was found and arrested Monday morning. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. was arrested in the 1200-block of East College Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say he's suspected of killing...
STOCKTON, CA
Man dead, 4 people injured after a head-on collision in Placer County (Placer County, CA)

Man dead, 4 people injured after a head-on collision in Placer County (Placer County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a man lost his life while four people, including three children suffered injuries following a head-on collision in Placer County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 3 p.m. on Foresthill Road, west of Drivers Flat Road [...]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Antioch Police Nab Suspect Wanted in Shooting and Stabbing

The Antioch Police Department took a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and a stabbing into custody on Sunday. According to police, they arrested Mychal Plew, of Antioch, who was wanted on 5 felony warrants, two which were for attempted murder. A shooting occurred in the City of Concord and a stabbing that occurred in the City of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
Public Safety
Head-On Crash Kills Driver in Placer County

Accident on Foresthill Road Kills One Person and Injures Four. A head-on crash in Foresthill on July 12 killed a man and injured a mother and three children. The accident happened along Foresthill Road near Drivers Flat Road around 3:00 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Foresthill is located northeast of Auburn.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Shredder The Tortoise Back Home After Escaping From Family In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A police officer in Roseville found himself in probably the slowest-speed chase he'll ever deal with. Shredder being taken into custody. (Credit: Roseville Police Department) Roseville police say they got a report about a large tortoise on the loose down Hayden Parkway, near Fire Station 9. Officer Deimling responded to the scene and encountered Shredder the tortoise on a stroll. Shredder was taken into custody and officers noticed that he had an ID tag glued to his shell. Police were quickly able to return Shredder back home thanks to the tag. Shredder's family told police that this wasn't his first time escaping from them.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Dealer Who Sold Pills To Rocklin Teen Who Died From Fentanyl Overdose Facing 17-Year Prison Sentence

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man who sold illicit drugs containing fentanyl that went on to kill a Rocklin teen is now facing a 17-year prison sentence. Zach Didier was a 17-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning in December 2020. His family says Zach bought was he thought were Percocet pills through an online app. He ended up with a counterfeit pill that was made with a lethal amount of fentanyl. The suspected drug dealer, Virgil Xavier Bordner, was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes. "Since that tragic day that we lost our beloved son, I have felt nothing but compassion and support from...
SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
