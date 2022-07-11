Bodycam Video Released Of Incident Where Sacramento Police Shot, Killed 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera video of the July 2 incident where officers shot and killed a 75-year-old man who was armed with two knives.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way residence a little after midnight to investigate a report of a man threatening to kill his own wife.

VIDEO : Sacramento police body camera video of Gilgunn Way incident (viewer discretion advised)

At the scene, officers found that the suspect – 75-year-old Michael Moore – was holding two knives. His wife had locked herself in a bathroom.

As seen in the video released on Monday, officers tried to talk with Moore and de-escalate the situation – but he refused to drop the knives. Moore eventually forced his way into the bathroom and started assaulting his wife, with officers hearing her screaming as they entered the home.

Officers then confronted Moore and one officer opened fire. Moore was hit and officers started first aid, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the woman was not seriously injured in the incident. No officers were hurt, either.

The incident remains under investigation.