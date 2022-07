(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing. Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.

