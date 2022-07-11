Phillip Phillips Cumberland Square Park In Bristol

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.

