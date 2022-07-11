ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Phillip Phillips Cumberland Square Park In Bristol

993thex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frontier Health Foundation invites you to be a part of our 2nd Annual euNoia A Well Mind Concert Event this August 13th, 2022!. American Idol Season 11...

www.993thex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival happening July 15-17

The 49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival returns to Marion, Virginia this weekend. This historic arts & crafts festival happens at Hungry Mother State Park, where all proceeds will support the Art League of Marion. The three-day event features dozens of craft vendors, live music, and festival foods. Admission to the...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Folks camping out for Appalachian Fair tickets

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tickets for the concerts at the Appalachian Fair are set to go on sale Thursday at noon. Some folks just can't wait to get their hands on them so they are camping out at the fairgrounds and counting the hours down. They said it is a tradition.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Dozens attend Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens showed up at the Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In to paint more than 400 trash barrels for the upcoming festival. People of all sorts of ages gathered at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport Tuesday to prepare the barrels for the nine-day festival. The barrel...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Bristol, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Society
WJHL

Road closures announced for Fun Fest parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Fun Fest parade will roll through downtown Kingsport on Friday and several streets will be closed as a result. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Clinchfield and West Center streets. It will travel along Center Street and then Sullivan Street before ending at the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Several roads temporarily closed for Kingsport Fun Fest 2022 Parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A number of streets in downtown Kingsport will be closed temporarily on Friday, July 15 to accommodate the Fun Fest 2022 parade. The parade will begin on Clinchfield Street near the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, and continue to Center Street, Sullivan Street and finally back to Clinchfield Street.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hard Rock announces dealer school hiring event for Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino. The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here. The dealer school will be open to new […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Phillips
supertalk929.com

Duck Donuts announces upcoming locations in Bristol & Johnson City

Duck Donuts, a company headquartered in Pennsylvania, announced two upcoming locations in the Tri-Cities. According to a press release, the franchise owner will have a location in both Bristol and Johnson City. Duck Donuts operates more than 100 stores across the country. They highlight their made-to-order donuts, which come in...
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Road closures scheduled for July 15 for Fun Fest Parade

Several roadways in downtown Kingsport will be temporarily closed on Friday evening for the annual Fun Fest kickoff parade. Officials say the parade will begin on Clinchfield Street, continue on to Center Street, then Sullivan Street, and back to Clinchfield. In addition to these roads, all side streets leading onto...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#The Scars Foundation#The Grace Notes Project
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

‘It was something out of a horror movie’: Buchanan Co. residents share experiences

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After floodwaters devasted different parts of the county overnight, Buchanan County residents shared their stories with News Channel 11. Archie White, resident of Buchanan County, spoke with News Channel 11. White came to a reunification center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle school to let Virginia State Police know his family is […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

God is not bound by time

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County resident opens all-natural meat store in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — A new resident of Hawkins County has officially opened Southern Roots Meats & More, which offers all-natural beef, chicken, pork and seafood, along with other natural and organic food products. Jessica Hurley held a soft opening on May 1, but the official ribbon cutting took place on...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.

Comments / 0

Community Policy