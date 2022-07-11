Phillip Phillips Cumberland Square Park In Bristol

The 49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival returns to Marion, Virginia this weekend. This historic arts & crafts festival happens at Hungry Mother State Park, where all proceeds will support the Art League of Marion. The three-day event features dozens of craft vendors, live music, and festival foods. Admission to the...
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tickets for the concerts at the Appalachian Fair are set to go on sale Thursday at noon. Some folks just can't wait to get their hands on them so they are camping out at the fairgrounds and counting the hours down. They said it is a tradition.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A free summer concert series will return to the Allandale Mansion beginning Aug. 4. The concert series, titled “August Under the Stars,” will showcase some of the best regional bands performing across the South. The schedule is as follows:. Aug. 4 – Carson...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens showed up at the Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In to paint more than 400 trash barrels for the upcoming festival. People of all sorts of ages gathered at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport Tuesday to prepare the barrels for the nine-day festival. The barrel...
(WJHL) — In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, local Krispy Kreme locations will offer a special buy-one-get-one deal for ice cream and shake lovers. On Sunday, July 17, customers can purchase any Original Glazed Soft Serve offering – including shakes, cones, or cups – and get a second ice cream offering of equal or […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Fun Fest parade will roll through downtown Kingsport on Friday and several streets will be closed as a result. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Clinchfield and West Center streets. It will travel along Center Street and then Sullivan Street before ending at the […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino. The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here. The dealer school will be open to new […]
Duck Donuts, a company headquartered in Pennsylvania, announced two upcoming locations in the Tri-Cities. According to a press release, the franchise owner will have a location in both Bristol and Johnson City. Duck Donuts operates more than 100 stores across the country. They highlight their made-to-order donuts, which come in...
Nestled in the rolling hills overlooking the west end of Elizabethton sits the Elizabethton Golf Club, a par-72, 6,470-yard playground offering golf for all levels of enthusiasts. Onsite there are many different ways to get your exercise going, but if you’re in the mood to dine, the club has that...
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After floodwaters devasted different parts of the county overnight, Buchanan County residents shared their stories with News Channel 11. Archie White, resident of Buchanan County, spoke with News Channel 11. White came to a reunification center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle school to let Virginia State Police know his family is […]
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summer is a time to enjoy outdoor activities, and this region has plenty of options to offer in that regard. With hiking and outdoor fun at the forefront, officials with Ballad Health are warning people to watch out for ticks during these hotter months. Kelly Grosfield sat down with Niswonger […]
ROGERSVILLE — A new resident of Hawkins County has officially opened Southern Roots Meats & More, which offers all-natural beef, chicken, pork and seafood, along with other natural and organic food products. Jessica Hurley held a soft opening on May 1, but the official ribbon cutting took place on...
A surprise came to mind this past weekend when the first patrons enter the casino in Bristol for its opening weekend as the temporary facility. Social media complaints about smoking and the amount of smoke in the facility were present following the opening. Many patrons were not prepared for smoking within the gaming area.
I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
The L-J Pro Rodeo is back, presented by West Hills Tractor & Case IH. The rodeo will be held at the Evening Breeze Arena at 239 C. Grindstaff Road in Elizabethton, Tennessee, this Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, 2022.
