Jerry Winter

Kathryn E. Streby, 79, North Webster, died unexpectedly July 11, 2022, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943, in Warsaw, to Fred Clifton and Eunice Melba (Jones) Carlin. She was a lifetime Pierceton and North Webster area resident and graduated in 1961 from Pierceton High School. She was married on July 31, 1965, in Warsaw, to Allen L. “Al” Streby. He preceded her on March 13, 2016, after 50 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Blue Bell, Warsaw, and Dekko, North Webster.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO