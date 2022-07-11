ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Jerry Winter

By Stasia Hudak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Robert Winter, 73, Argos, died Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at his sister’s home....

Kathleen Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, 80, Mentone, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at home. She was born July 17, 1941. She married Albert Kern on July 23, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Albert W. Kern Jr., Etna Green, June C. Braden, Millington, Mich. and Daniel T. Kern, Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delbert Stilwill, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Stilwill, Lake Placid, Fla.; and her sister, Beverly Linton, Fort Smith, Ark.
MENTONE, IN
Kevin Gardner

Kevin Gardner, 67, Plymouth, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born Dec. 15, 1954. He married Cindy Judd on Nov. 26, 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel Gardner (Jaylan), Plymouth and Nathan Gardner (Adam), Plymouth; and his sisters: Karla Hostetler, Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser, Raleigh, N.C.
KNOXVILLE, TN
John Pittman

John Edward Pittman, 77, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 11, 1945. He married Barbara Harrell on Feb. 21, 1965; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Joe (Dawn) Pittman, Smithfield, N.C., Beverly (Jamey) Walsh, Adamsville, Tenn., Jennifer (Tom)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Milford To Continue With North Park Annexation

MILFORD — The Monday, July 11, monthly meeting of Milford Town Council opened with a public hearing on the proposed annexation of the east section of North Park subdivision plus an additional 20 acres of undeveloped land into the town of Milford. There was no public comment made at...
MILFORD, IN
Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
Allene Mast

Allene Mast, 98, formerly of Nappanee, died at 5:05 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 14, 1923. She married Lester Mast on Dec. 26, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Troyer, Walkerton; daughter-in-law, Wilma Mast; 10...
NAPPANEE, IN
Kathryn Streby — UPDATED

Kathryn E. Streby, 79, North Webster, died unexpectedly July 11, 2022, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943, in Warsaw, to Fred Clifton and Eunice Melba (Jones) Carlin. She was a lifetime Pierceton and North Webster area resident and graduated in 1961 from Pierceton High School. She was married on July 31, 1965, in Warsaw, to Allen L. “Al” Streby. He preceded her on March 13, 2016, after 50 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Blue Bell, Warsaw, and Dekko, North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Terry Mast

Terry R. Mast, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Nov. 5, 1942. He married Merry Longcor on Feb. 10, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Analisa Perry and Jed Mast, both of Ligonier and Jaimmie Miller, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and seven siblings, Linda Sheets, Wakarusa, George (Charlotte) Mast, K. Don (Wanda) Mast, Janet Wileman, Jolene Franks, Tom (Pat) Mast and Margaret (Denny) Hahn, all of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
Larry W. Reitz

Larry W. Reitz, 83, Rochester, died at 4:36 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born on March 19, 1939 in Montandon, Pa., the son of Herbert E. Reitz Sr. and Kathleen (Weller) Reitz. On May 10, 1965, in Sunbury, Pa., he married Sarah L. Broscious, who survives.
ROCHESTER, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:46 p.m. Monday, July 11, East CR 800S, east of South CR 700E, Sidney. Driver: Brian M. Houtz, 32, West Catalpa Lane, Warsaw. Houtz was traveling east on CR 800S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Carpenter — UPDATED

Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, 80, Bourbon, died at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 22, 1942. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958; he survives. She is also survived by her children, David E. (Penny)...
BOURBON, IN
Myrtle Sliter — UPDATED

Myrtle Luella Sliter, 87, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Jan. 12, 1935, Myrtle was the daughter of Freemont and Grace (Huffman) Hollar. She spent most of her lifetime in Kosciusko County, attended Milford schools and grew up on the family farm there. A true farm girl at heart, Myrtle loved animals, especially dogs.
WARSAW, IN
Kristopher Riddle — PENDING

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marshall County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Richard K. Tetreau

Richard K. Tetreau, 73 of Nappanee, died at 9:34 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born on Jan. 21, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., to Warner and Margaret (Rempel) Tetreau. On July 26, 1969, Richard married Linda Armstrong, in Livonia, Mich. He is survived by his wife,...
NAPPANEE, IN
Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN
Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Melba Easterday

Melba M. Easterday, 101, Culver, died July 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born March 21, 1921. She married Edward Easterday on Dec. 24, 1941; he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Tom (Suzy) and Jim; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Odom...
CULVER, IN
Crystal Young

Crystal Elaine Young, 48, Winamac, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Winamac. She was born Nov. 28, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Olive Kay “Sue” [Markley] Young, Winamac; her brother, Pierre Len (Becky Good) Young, Royal Center; and her sisters, Tonia Kay (Dick) Young-Babb, Kokomo and Sonia May Herrick, Rochester.
WINAMAC, IN

