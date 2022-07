SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle point of the week we are tracking more heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex, but also the chances for showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours as a weak cold front will be moving through the region. Don’t expect a major drop in temperatures, but the rest of the week and the weekend will be slightly cooler along with humidity though that will not be dropping at all. We are also tracking more potential wet weather early next week as another frontal boundary would be moving through the region bringing more showers and storms to the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO