Plymouth, IN

Sam Muffley

By Stasia Hudak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Muffley, 73, Plymouth, died at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence....

Melba Easterday

Melba M. Easterday, 101, Culver, died July 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born March 21, 1921. She married Edward Easterday on Dec. 24, 1941; he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Tom (Suzy) and Jim; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Odom...
CULVER, IN
Roderick ‘Roddy’ Webber

Roderick Paul “Roddy” Webber, 75, Nappanee, died March 15, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 25, 1946. He married Shari Webber in 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Amanda (Tim Wagner); two stepgrandchildren; and one sister, Elaine. Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder...
NAPPANEE, IN
Kristopher Riddle — PENDING

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marshall County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
Lindy Lybarger

Lindy L. Lybarger, 94, North Manchester, died at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Jan. 10, 1928. He married Norma Hamrick on Aug. 16, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Todd (Amy) Lybarger, North Manchester and Mark...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Carpenter — UPDATED

Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, 80, Bourbon, died at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 22, 1942. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958; he survives. She is also survived by her children, David E. (Penny)...
BOURBON, IN
Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Nancy Gibson

Nancy Aileen (Rose) Gibson, 75, formerly of Warsaw, died July 8, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 8, 1947. She married Elbert Gibson in August 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Darryl) Ramey, Eddie (April) Gibson, Tom (Pam) Gibson...
WARSAW, IN
Alice Dills

Alice M. Dills, 57, Claypool, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born Sep. 2, 1964. She is survived by her son, Josh Wolf, Mishawaka; daughter, Casey Wolf, Franklin, N.C.; sister, Gina (Brian) Chasse, South Whitley; brother, Eugene (Shannon) Laytart, Weldon, N.C.; and nine grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is in...
CLAYPOOL, IN
Terry Mast

Terry R. Mast, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Nov. 5, 1942. He married Merry Longcor on Feb. 10, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Analisa Perry and Jed Mast, both of Ligonier and Jaimmie Miller, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and seven siblings, Linda Sheets, Wakarusa, George (Charlotte) Mast, K. Don (Wanda) Mast, Janet Wileman, Jolene Franks, Tom (Pat) Mast and Margaret (Denny) Hahn, all of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
Kathleen Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, 80, Mentone, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at home. She was born July 17, 1941. She married Albert Kern on July 23, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Albert W. Kern Jr., Etna Green, June C. Braden, Millington, Mich. and Daniel T. Kern, Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delbert Stilwill, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Stilwill, Lake Placid, Fla.; and her sister, Beverly Linton, Fort Smith, Ark.
MENTONE, IN
Alan Baumbaugh

Alan Edward Baumbaugh, 71, formerly of Syracuse, died July 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1950. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
Kevin Gardner

Kevin Gardner, 67, Plymouth, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born Dec. 15, 1954. He married Cindy Judd on Nov. 26, 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel Gardner (Jaylan), Plymouth and Nathan Gardner (Adam), Plymouth; and his sisters: Karla Hostetler, Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser, Raleigh, N.C.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Andrea Amor — PENDING

Andrea Amor, 50, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
GOSHEN, IN
Misses And Misters Toddled And Walked

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Fair kicked off Monday, July 11, with a great deal of events and attractions for visitors of all ages. For the young ones who wished to show off their style, the Mister and Misses Pageant offered the opportunity for kids from age 2 all the way to age 12.
WARSAW, IN
Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Jerry Winter

Jerry Robert Winter, 73, Argos, died Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was born June 1, 1949. He is survived by three children, Jamison Winter, Goshen, Ann Winter, Plymouth and Peggy Sue Winter, Walkerton; five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Lawrence N. Winter II, Logansport, Sharon K. Peters, Rochester and Danny R. (Sharon) Winter, Kewanna.
ARGOS, IN
Beverly A. Hartzler — UPDATED

Beverly A. Hartzler, 88, rural Akron, passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home with her son by her side. Bev was born on May 15, 1934, near Akron to the late Teleford A. and Phyllis A. (Gaerte) Pearson. On July 27, 1951, in Disko, she married Larry T. Hartzler, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2018.
AKRON, IN
Kay Kemper

Kay Francis Kemper, 83, Plymouth, formerly of Cromwell, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born June 11, 1939. Kay is survived by, three siblings, Jim Stouder, Jay (Barbara) Stouder and Sally Wise; her children, Rick (Jan) Searls, Fred (Sheila) Searls, Jackie (Forest) Searls and Anthony (Krista) Searls; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
CROMWELL, IN

