Sam Muffley

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
