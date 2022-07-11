ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Theodore Poledor

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore E. Poledor, 90, South Bend, died July 10, 2022. He was...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

inkfreenews.com

Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephen Tracey — UPDATED

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thelma Butcher

Thelma L. Butcher, 90, Denver, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born April 4, 1932. She married Robert Butcher on May 28, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mary Ann Cox, Orange Park, Fla., Ray (Sharon) Butcher, Peru, Peggy (Randy)...
DENVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Mast

Terry R. Mast, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Nov. 5, 1942. He married Merry Longcor on Feb. 10, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Analisa Perry and Jed Mast, both of Ligonier and Jaimmie Miller, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and seven siblings, Linda Sheets, Wakarusa, George (Charlotte) Mast, K. Don (Wanda) Mast, Janet Wileman, Jolene Franks, Tom (Pat) Mast and Margaret (Denny) Hahn, all of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jackie Stump

Jackie D. Stump, 76, Milford, died July 8, 2022, at home with his family and Mike by his side. Jack was born May 15, 1946, the son of John Stump and Eva (Wineland) Mcclintic. Jack married Christine Woody on April 6, 1968, and together they had two children, Jennifer and Johnathon.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert “Bob” Burch

Robert Lee “Bob” Burch, 91, Timbercrest Senior Living Community, North Manchester, died at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center. He was born Sep. 2, 1930. He married Joann Johnson on Aug. 24, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Sharon Burch,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Pittman

John Edward Pittman, 77, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 11, 1945. He married Barbara Harrell on Feb. 21, 1965; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Joe (Dawn) Pittman, Smithfield, N.C., Beverly (Jamey) Walsh, Adamsville, Tenn., Jennifer (Tom)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Melba Easterday

Melba M. Easterday, 101, Culver, died July 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born March 21, 1921. She married Edward Easterday on Dec. 24, 1941; he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Tom (Suzy) and Jim; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Odom...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kristopher Riddle — PENDING

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marshall County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alan Baumbaugh

Alan Edward Baumbaugh, 71, formerly of Syracuse, died July 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1950. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Lindy Lybarger

Lindy L. Lybarger, 94, North Manchester, died at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Jan. 10, 1928. He married Norma Hamrick on Aug. 16, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Todd (Amy) Lybarger, North Manchester and Mark...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Winter

Jerry Robert Winter, 73, Argos, died Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was born June 1, 1949. He is survived by three children, Jamison Winter, Goshen, Ann Winter, Plymouth and Peggy Sue Winter, Walkerton; five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Lawrence N. Winter II, Logansport, Sharon K. Peters, Rochester and Danny R. (Sharon) Winter, Kewanna.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Holloway

Barbara L. Holloway, 76, Mentone, died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 26, 1945. She married Michael E. Holloway Sr. on Sep. 28, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by sons, Michael Holloway Jr., Warsaw, Mitchell (Michelle) Holloway, Mentone and Mason...
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Myrtle Sliter — UPDATED

Myrtle Luella Sliter, 87, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Jan. 12, 1935, Myrtle was the daughter of Freemont and Grace (Huffman) Hollar. She spent most of her lifetime in Kosciusko County, attended Milford schools and grew up on the family farm there. A true farm girl at heart, Myrtle loved animals, especially dogs.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Crystal Young

Crystal Elaine Young, 48, Winamac, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Winamac. She was born Nov. 28, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Olive Kay “Sue” [Markley] Young, Winamac; her brother, Pierre Len (Becky Good) Young, Royal Center; and her sisters, Tonia Kay (Dick) Young-Babb, Kokomo and Sonia May Herrick, Rochester.
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randy England — UPDATED

Randy Blaine England, 63, a longtime resident of Pierceton, died at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 5, 1959, in Columbia City, Randy was the son of Benjamin “Benny” England and Molly (Marshall) England. He was a 1977 graduate of Whitko High School and worked at R.R. Donnelley and Sons for many years. Before being medically retired, he was working as a binder operator.
PIERCETON, IN

