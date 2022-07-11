What is 'Phase Down Finance' and why it's better than divestment to achieve decarbonization

Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and the cohost of the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast. Larry Summers and Fed Chair Jerome Powell argue high unemployment will help inflation. Constant says the real solution isn't to take money out of ordinary Americans' pockets. This is an opinion column. The thoughts...
Forecasts for global growth have been revised and downgraded over the past year Image: Unsplash/Imelda. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of...
Gender inequalities, Russian debt default and slowing shipping - here are the latest economic stories. Image: Unsplash/Roman Kraft. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article...
China’s population is about to shrink for the first time in 60 years. Here’s what it means for the world. As the global population approaches 8 billion, is equal access to opportunity for all possible?. Are we preparing for world population growth? The experts are divided. License and...
Chief Trust Officers must excel in both risk & compliance, and brand & communications. Image: Reuters/Albert Gea. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
If implemented right, data could has the chance to be panacea for the ailments facing our health systems globally — but if done wrong, it will entrench inequities and make the world less fair. Image: REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/File Photo.
TAE Technologies has leveraged its scientific discoveries to develop power management tools such as these energy storage cabinets, which supply up to 750 MW for the company’s fusion energy experiments. Image: TAE Technologies.
The World Economic Forum is to hold The New Champion Dialogues in a virtual format on 18-19 July 2022 under the theme, Navigating Uncertainty. More than 1,100 participants from more than 90 countries and regions will participate in the meeting. Follow the event: https://wef.ch/NewChampionDialogues. Beijing, China, 15 July 2022 –...
A woman shops as the so-called pink tax continues to impose an economic burden on women. Image: Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash. Closing the gender gap for women could help economies out of crisis. Here’s how. Measuring wealth: a key step to effectively narrow the gender gap. License...
Leadership teams are asked to recall recent instances when the firm was late in seeing threats and opportunities Image: Unsplash/ Bradyn Trollip. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
Comments / 0