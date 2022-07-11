Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation Management

Just yesterday, reports indicated that Meek Mill is officially parting ways with JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation Management after a decade on their roster. The Philly rapper has been a staple with Roc Nation over the years, even joining forces to create Meek’s Dremachasers label as well as teaming up with Hov to launch a non-profit organization, Reform Alliance. In the course of the year, Meek had previously expressed his frustrations with the label for not promoting his latest album Expensive Pain. Back in February, around the time of the album’s launch, Meek was very vocal on Twitter, sharing, “They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions…how would can anybody survive that…most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “I don’t.” He also took aim at Atlantic Records for being the reason him and rapper Roddy Ricch had a falling out.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO