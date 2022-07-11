ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation Management

By paigeboyd
hiphopnc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillboard is reporting that Meek Mill is parting ways with Roc Nation Management. After a 10-year management deal, the Philly MC is no longer listed on the company’s website. In...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Meek Mill Clarifies Roc Nation Management Departure: ‘We Came to That Agreement Together’

In the wake of Billboard‘s report that Meek Mill has parted ways with Roc Nation Management, the chart-topping rapper took to Twitter to issue some clarifications. “All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he tweeted Monday (July 11). “…I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together.” The rapper continued that he’s still tied to the larger Roc Nation company, including a label deal for his Dreamchasers imprint, his work with Reform Alliance — a non-profit organization he created with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z that’s set on eliminating unjust sentencing laws in the United States — as well as “many other investments” with Hov.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Meek
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roc Nation Management#Atlantic Records#Expensive Pain
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Tha God Thought HOV Highway Lanes Were For JAY-Z

New York, New York – Charlamagne Tha God is known for his hot takes and the comedic relief he adds to The Breakfast Club radio show on Power 105.1. His latest bit of hilarity came on Monday (July 11) when the radio Hall of Famer admitted he thought JAY-Z had his own lanes in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Enlists Kanye West, Lil Durk to Flaunt Some ‘Hot Sh-t’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is on some serious “Hot Shit” and Kanye West and Lil Durk join her on the new banger. The track is Cardi’s first single of 2022. On the booming, bass-heavy romp, Cardi celebrates the independence and security her success has provided. “Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bitch/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet,” she raps. “All this jewelry at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed.” Cardi teased she had a new song “coming...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. One night in September of 1991, Keenan Ivory Wayans introduced the world to both Jamie...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Meek Mill Responds to Reports of Leaving Roc Nation

Just yesterday, reports indicated that Meek Mill is officially parting ways with JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation Management after a decade on their roster. The Philly rapper has been a staple with Roc Nation over the years, even joining forces to create Meek’s Dremachasers label as well as teaming up with Hov to launch a non-profit organization, Reform Alliance. In the course of the year, Meek had previously expressed his frustrations with the label for not promoting his latest album Expensive Pain. Back in February, around the time of the album’s launch, Meek was very vocal on Twitter, sharing, “They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions…how would can anybody survive that…most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “I don’t.” He also took aim at Atlantic Records for being the reason him and rapper Roddy Ricch had a falling out.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Wears Black Crop Top Taking Kids Saint, 6, & North, 9, To Birthday: Photos

Kim Kardashian is a hands on mom. The reality star, 41, was seen taking her oldest son Saint West, 6, and North, 9, to a birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6. Kim wore a mens inspired blue button down that appeared to be from Umbra over top of a black crop top, likely from her own SKIMS shape and loungewear line. She added a matching pair of blue shorts on the bottom, keeping the cozy vibes going with a sporty pair of black flip flops.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Pushes Man For Disrespecting King Von, 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Yo Gotti Signs GloRilla To CMG Records

The news comes as her hit single “FNF” has been in the Billboard Top 100 for 5 weeks in a row. GloRilla is here to stay! On July 5, the rapper officially became a part of CMG Records, Yo Gotti’s record label. The news comes as the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy