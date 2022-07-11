ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Kupp is focused on being a better player, not posting bigger numbers

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
As talented as Cooper Kupp is, he shouldn’t go into the 2022 season expecting to top the numbers he put up last year. It’s not every year that someone catches 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. In fact, no player has ever had a stat line that good.

Kupp still sets a high bar for himself, even after a historic campaign, but he’s primarily focused on being a better player and helping the Rams win more games.

“The big thing about last year is there’s a lot of statistical stuff that people are looking at, but for me, it’s not about getting more yards,” he said on “Behind the Grind.” “It’s not about getting more catches, more touchdowns. It’s not about that as much as it is being a better football. I want to be a better football player than I was the year before.”

Sean McVay shared similar thoughts on Kupp heading into this season, expecting him to get better – even if that means he doesn’t have as good of numbers as he did in 2021. McVay believes Kupp will continue to “perfect his craft of route running” and being part of the running game as a blocker, as well as leading at an even higher level.

“I do believe Cooper Kupp is going to play better next year,” McVay told Rich Eisen. “Now, whether or not the stats reflect that is a totally different conversation.”

The new pairing of Kupp and Allen Robinson should lead to big numbers for both receivers, even if Robinson’s arrival eats into Kupp’s target share – which was exceptionally high last season. It won’t be the least bit surprising if both players top 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns each, knowing how pass-centric McVay’s offense is.

