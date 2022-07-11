ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Marysville Gas Station Runs Amazing Special Amid High Gas Prices

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Americans are continuing to feel pain at the pump, but one family-owned gas station in Snohomish County is giving local drivers some relief.

M&M Mart off Smokey Point Boulevard in Marysville is offering gas at a lower cost on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays as the country continue to grapple with high gas prices, FOX 13 reports. Even though there are reports of fuel prices falling over the last month, the average cost for gas in Washington is over $5, according to the AAA.

"We're giving it at $4.44 right now, so almost a dollar cheaper than average,” Kumar Mehta, who owns the business with his father, told reporters. Even though the surging prices mean good business for Mehta, he says breaking even is okay if it means helping the community.

"Right now, barely a penny on the gas, so we can just pay our electricity bill outside because there's like a lot of bills outside to cover, so yeah just barely making a penny or two right now," the co-owner explains. "All my residential customers, they are more like family to me."

They're not the only business in the Seattle area looking to ease customers' wallets. A local pizza chain is offering a limited-time deal based on gas prices for the day.

KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

