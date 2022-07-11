ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion soon

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxxtL_0gc0XP0E00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 this year and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

Brawl erupts during funeral: ‘I just went into prayer’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on November 15th.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Police: Body of Houma toddler dumped in trash can, mother seen on video with bag that body was found in

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 7/13 UPDATE — On Wednesday morning, the Houma Police Department provided an update on the murder of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry. According to Police Chief Dana Coleman, the child’s mother, Maya Jones, “was thoroughly interviewed, where numerous inconsistencies in her allegations were discovered.”
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Population#Population Growth#World Population Day#The United Nations#U N#Nexstar Media Inc
Freethink

A historian identifies the worst year in human history

The past few years have been nothing but the worst in the lives of many people around the globe. A rampaging pandemic, dangerous political instability, weather catastrophes, and a profound change in lifestyle that most have never experienced or imagined. But was 2020 the worst year ever?. Nope. Not even...
SCIENCE
WJTV 12

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
WJTV 12

Woman accused of setting cars on fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson. Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

17-year-old driver killed in Adams County crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Adams County, according to authorities. The Natchez Democrat reported the driver was identified as Cameron Smith, 17. The incident happened Tuesday evening on Government Fleet Road. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Smith was on his way to work at Pizza Hut […]
WJTV 12

Tennessee rape suspect arrested in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl was arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi. Forrest County deputies said Hendersonville police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst, of Springfield, Tennessee, in early July. Police learned he had left the state and began working with outside agencies to locate him.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested after contraband busts in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman have been charged after Adams County deputies said they tried to introduce contraband into the sheriff’s office facilities. On July 8, jailers said they accepted a package from Jasmine Sproulls that was to be given to an inmate at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. When they […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$1K reward offered in case of missing University of Mississippi student

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a missing University of Mississippi student being found. Oxford police said they are working with the University Police Department to use all available resources to find Jimmie Lee, who’s also known as Jay Lee. Investigators said Lee […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged after setting dog on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for setting a dog on fire in Nutbush last month. Police said a dog named “Queen” had been intentionally set on fire and was fully engulfed in flames in the 1700 block of Hood Street on June 20 around 8 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Suspect in custody for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery. The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Capitol Street and West Street on Wednesday, July 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirmed one person was arrested. The suspect has not been identified.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers charged after shooting, killing teen in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two brothers are facing serious charges after a teen was shot and killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi over the weekend. Horn Lake Police say Ryan Turberville, 17, was found shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane on Sunday after 10 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries before officers arrived. Police […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy