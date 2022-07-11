Speak crypto to me

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jamie Wilde
Cover picture for the articleGm. It’s a beautiful day to break down blockchain slang, because browsing a Web3 Discord channel can feel a lot like cracking open A Clockwork Orange to a random page and trying to figure out what a Knifey Moloko is. If we lost you at “gm,” then you’re in the right...

dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Vice

Founders of $10 Billion Crypto Hedge Fund Have ‘Ghosted’ After Bets Go Bad

The co-founders of an influential multi-billion-dollar crypto hedge fund have suddenly gone MIA right at the moment that people want their money. Days of swirling rumors have been followed by harder evidence that Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, is ghosting its business partners as it attempts to avoid insolvency after the firm overleveraged itself ahead of the recent “crypto winter,” which has plagued the industry and led to a steep decline in crypto prices. Now, firms are scrambling to distance themselves from 3AC to assure customers that their funds won't go down with the ship run by Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, two childhood friends who suddenly found themselves wielding billions in the Wild West of emerging crypto markets.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $33,070,620 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qf7hvmkzaxtvrp22m9wsarvywg3gd2f36wvlhpe. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
CNET

Someone Lost $6.5M Trying to Claim $2K of 'Free' Crypto

Of all the bewildering aspects of crypto, airdrops may be the most stupefying. Airdrops are when tokens are rewarded to crypto traders for free. The value of these airdrops can be immense: In April, Bored Ape Yacht Club owners received a cryptocurrency airdrop worth around $100,000 for every ape NFT they owned. Airdrops that sound too good to be true are often legitimate.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

What Coinbase Is Building During the Crypto Winter

Services revenue is up, with cloud services and other infrastructure offerings growing. If Coinbase can continue to build, it could come out of this cycle even stronger. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RETAIL
pymnts

Unbacked Stablecoin’s Collapse Lost $48B; Crypto Says ‘Let’s Launch Two More’

In May, terraUSD, a so-called “algorithmic” stablecoin broke its dollar peg, causing a run. Within the space of a week, investors were out $48 billion. The problem was that instead of the one-to-one reserve of dollars and highly liquid investments like short-term treasuries used by competitors including Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT, the Terra/LUNA stablecoin ecosystem relied on an algorithm-based arbitrage mechanism to support its dollar peg. Once that failed, it failed hard.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Mining Pools Will Survive The Merge—What About the Miners?

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to upend the lives of millions, many Ukrainians have turned to a reliable source of income that’s relatively passive and requires little maintenance: Ethereum mining. For years, the Ethereum network has depended on thousands of individuals like these Ukrainians to generate ETH,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Under-the-Radar Ethereum Rival Soars 50% in Just One Week, Evading Bitcoin and Crypto Market Malaise

A blockchain protocol focusing on seamless cross-chain interoperability is surging in defiance of broader crypto market momentum. The Quant Network (QNT) application programming interface (API) uses its Overledger operating system to provide enterprise-grade solutions and smart contract capabilities. The native token QNT can be used to pay for network resources...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Collapse Threatens to Leave Black, Hispanic Investors Further Behind

Crypto assets that lured investors of color with the promise of quick wealth are now in freefall, threatening to widen. In a June survey of more than 4,400 adults, about a quarter of Black and Hispanic respondents said they owned or held cryptocurrencies, compared with just 17% of their white counterparts, according to a new report from business intelligence firm Morning Consult. That implies a larger proportion of investors of color have been hurt by the crypto rout, which has wiped away.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

SEC Chair Gary Gensler: Crypto Lenders Offered 'Too Good to Be True' Returns

The SEC Chair claimed the behavior of some lending platforms is impractical and risky for investors. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler called out cryptocurrency lending companies for offering unrealistic yields today in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “If it’s too good to be true, then maybe it is,”...
MARKETS

