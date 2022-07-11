ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBWYX_0gc0WoaM00
FILE – The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini’s caldera, in Greece’s Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022.… Read More

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Man charged in shooting that injured 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Grand Rapids last week. Anthony Webb, 44, was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Man wanted for indecent exposure in Allegan County

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Allegan County are looking for a man in connection to an indecent exposure incident. It happened on Saturday at a gas station in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday Facebook post. It provided a photo of a man and a photo of the white Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Moon#Supermoon#Earth#Full Moon
BGR.com

Don’t miss the biggest supermoon of 2022 next week

We’re finally kicking into the hottest months of the Summer here in the United States. Despite the rapidly increasing temperatures, though, the sky still has plenty of great events to show off. Coming up this month, skywatchers will have a chance to nab a view of the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Supermoon.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

A massive comet and supermoon will light up the night sky this week

Hubble snapped images of K2 in 2017 when the frozen visitor was 1.5 billion miles from the Sun, just beyond Saturn's orbit. Even at that remote distance, sunlight is warming the frigid comet, producing an 80,000-mile-wide coma that envelops a tiny, solid nucleus. NASA/ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)K2 could be one of the largest comets Earthlings have ever seen.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge comet has entered the solar system and will be visible in July

This year’s sky has been incredible for astronomers so far. First with the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids and the Tau-Herculids and Bootids meteor showers, as well as the various comets that have been coming close to Earth. Now another comet will be seen in the sky. Tracked since...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Don't Miss Out | Buck Supermoon Will Be The Largest Full Moon This Year

The Buck moon on July 13 will be the most massive and brightest supermoon this year. Buck Moon is the name the July supermoon goes by according to the Almanac, male deer known as bucks will have fully grown antlers at this time, with each regrowing antler becoming grander year after year. According to The Farmer's Almanac, other names the July supermoon goes by are animal-related, including Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when the fish would return for the natives to harvest. This supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth in 2022, arriving just after sunrise at 5 a.m EDT, according to Space.com. Just 200km closer to Earth than the most recent Strawberry moon, with the moon being officially full 9 hours and 38 mins later.
ASTRONOMY
WOOD TV8

Court docs: Teen admitted he shot at GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —A 17-year-old stood up through the moon roof of a stolen Cadillac to open fire at a Grand Rapids police cruiser in June, court records show. News 8 obtained the probable cause documents in the case against Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams on Wednesday. The shooting happened...
WOOD TV8

Man killed in motorcycle crash near Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Holland. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle crash happened shortly before midnight Wednesday on Ottawa Beach Road near the intersection of Counts Cove in Park Township, northwest of Holland. Investigators...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

MSP investigating ‘alleged attempted abduction’

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say there was an “alleged attempted abduction” in the Twin Lake area near Dalton. Michigan State Police is investigating, it said in a tweet. It said a person has been detained for questioning. “Details are limited at this time as the...
TWIN LAKE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy