ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

In-N-Out coming to Delano

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJhoR_0gc0WhPH00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Double-doubles and animal style fries are coming to Delano.

Construction has begun on an In-N-Out at 505 Woollomes Ave. An opening date has not been set.

“Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us seven to eight months to build the restaurant and open it for business,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development. “That said, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or accurately predict an opening date.”

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter

He said In-N-Out looks forward to becoming a member of the Delano community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

Purple Ribbon Month honors Kaitlyn’s Law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July is Purple Ribbon Month, this is an important reminder to never leave a child alone in a vehicle. The month-long campaign is in honor of Kaitlyn’s Law. The law was signed into effect in 2001 after 6-month-old Kaitlyn Marie Russell was left unattended in a vehicle for two hours and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County Fire captain dies at 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Restaurants
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Food & Drinks
KGET

What’s the best place to get French fries in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was National French Fry Day! Today guests can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat, though: customers have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app. Wendy’s, on the other hand, is observing “Fry Week” with new deals each day, offering […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating car-to-car shooting in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramp to eastbound Highway 58 from northbound Highway 99 has been temporarily closed for a shooting investigation, officials said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the road between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot from a moving vehicle to another, but no one was struck.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

8-year-old drowns in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials say the drowning happened Thursday, July 7, afternoon in a family swimming pool on Clara Court, near Kendrick Elementary School. The coroner’s office says 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon was taken to the hospital but later died.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Accident on Highway 99 cleared

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 7:30 a.m., lanes appear to have reopened. An accident between a box truck and a semi-truck slowedd traffic on southbound Highway 99 near Highway 58 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. CHP reported the slow lane is shut down...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#In N Out#Hamburger#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
sjvsun.com

Bakersfield cracks down on abandoned shopping carts

Abandoned shopping carts causing blight through Bakersfield should soon be a thing of the past. The Bakersfield City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday aimed at curbing abandoned shopping carts by requiring stores that provide carts to develop and implement a shopping cart containment program. “Abandoned shopping carts cause visual blight...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Closure on Grapevine Road ramps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on and off-ramps of the northbound I5 at Grapevine Road will be closed for six hours, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says, the ramp closure started at 9:24 p.m. on Monday due to an SIG alert.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Animal style fries and home cooking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon hearing In-N-Out Burger Burger is opening in Delano, 17 News assignments editor Mason Rockfellow made a beeline to the Rosedale Highway location. He couldn’t wait to get his hands on some animal style fries, the “not so secret” item covered in sauce, cheese and grilled onions. Another staffer had never […]
DELANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGET

I-5 Southbound on ramp at Twisselman Road, blocked off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling a log rolled over on the roadside on the southbound I-5 at Twisselman Road and a patient is now being airlifted, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says, the incident began at about 11:14 a.m. when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

State suspends liquor license of La Catrina Bar & Grill over alleged crimes, investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State regulators have indefinitely suspended an East Bakersfield bar’s liquor license over alleged crimes and related investigations there by sheriff’s investigators, the sheriff’s office said. La Catrina Bar & Grill at 1901 Flower St. in East Bakersfield has its license suspended by California Alcohol Beverage Control, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victim of a motorcyclist fatality on July 11 in Lake Isabella has been identified. According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Craig John Piti, 58, of Lake Isabela, was driving a motorcycle on the night of the incident and crashed, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post death […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Kern firefighter has died after June 28 crash, KCFD says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County firefighter died Monday, nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash while driving to work at the Keene Helibase, according to the department. Aiden Agnor, 18, suffered critical injuries in the June 28 crash. He worked as a seasonal firefighter. “Aiden was loved and respected by […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies victims of fatal I-5 accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victims of a head-on accident on the I-5 southbound lanes near Twisselman Road on Monday have been identified. According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Ricardo Gomez Perez, 54, of Healdsburg, Calif. and Manuel Vasquez Garcia, 44, of Montclair, Calif. were both pronounced dead at the scene. Perez and Garcia […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern River takes another life Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Pasadena man was identified that died in the Kern River Sunday, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. This latest death brings the death toll to 320. Around 4:15 p.m., Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin, 21, was seen going under the water in the Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy