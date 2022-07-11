Jack Hughes’ USHS Coach on LA Kings Prospect: ‘He’s a Complete Player’

NEW YORK (AP) — When Becky Hammon knew it was time to leave the NBA last winter after being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, she was faced with a tough choice. She had to choose between the two WNBA franchises she once played for, and both lobbied hard to make her their head coach. “It was either going to be Vegas or New York,” the Aces coach said recently after a practice in New York. “I felt it was time for me to leave and to grow and have a different challenge. It was one or the other. By mid-December I was like for sure I’m getting off this NBA path right now.” She had been a candidate for a few NBA head coaching jobs over the last few years, but never got them. She also had received some college offers in the past, as well as other assistant jobs in the NBA, but turned them down.

