ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Jack Hughes’ USHS Coach on LA Kings Prospect: ‘He’s a Complete Player’

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean McCann reflects on coaching Jack Hughes at the USHS level and how the new LA Kings prospect stands out. Entering the 2019 Draft, the LA Kings were among many teams vying to earn the privilege to draft the consensus first-overall pick, Jack Hughes. But while the Kings missed out that...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Most Logical Destinations for Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

It’s the second biggest day of the offseason for hockey fans as free agency officially opens up on Wednesday and while the Colorado Avalanche would surely love to hold onto, newly appointed Stanley Cup champion, Nazem Kadri, the interest in the feisty forward will surely be high as he’s set to hit the open market following the best offensive seasons of his career.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Noah Hanifin
Person
Mike Grier
Yardbarker

Johnny Gaudreau’s departure from the Flames was a ‘family decision’

On Tuesday evening, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving held a Zoom press conference that he very likely did not want to have to hold. A few hours prior, Treliving was informed by Johnny Gaudreau and his representation that Gaudreau wasn’t going to be returning to the Flames. At...
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: 'Rumblings' say Kevin Durant wants to play for Warriors

"I said this on "The Herd" shortly after KD's trade request; somebody texted me, a good source, that Kevin Durant doesn't want to play with Kyrie [Irving] and that he wants to go to Golden State," Broussard said Thursday on ESPN's "First Things First". "I didn't put too much bass in my voice because it is, like Nick [Wright] said, it's hard to believe. I haven't confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent, so I am leaning towards, strongly leaning towards not believing that. But is it an impossibility? No."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#La Kings#Ushs#Usntdp#Northeastern University#St Sebastian S School#St Sebastian
Yardbarker

Yzerman Puts Red Wings Back on the Map with Free Agent Moves

The normal resting heart rate for adults is anywhere from 60 to 100 beats per minute. But once noon hit on Wednesday, the average heart rate for Detroit Red Wings fans had to have climbed to upwards of 120 to 160 beats per minute. Needless to say: it was an...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Top remaining free agents: The best UFAs still on the board

That was a day. NHL free agency kicked off with a flourish on Wednesday, with hundreds of contracts signed, none more shocking than the whopper Johnny Gaudreau inked with the Columbus Blue Jackets. For a breakdown of the Day 1 winners and losers, click here. But the work is not...
NHL
Yardbarker

Senators, Claude Giroux agree to three-year, $19.5M contract

A mere hours before news of Giroux's deal with Ottawa broke, LeBrun tweeted that "all signs pointed to " the Senators being the front-runner to land the 34-year-old. After spending his entire career with the Philadelphia Flyers coming into the 2021-2022 campaign, Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers in March.
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils trade Pavel Zacha to Bruins for Erik Haula

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils kicked off free agency day with a trade, according to multiple reports. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to indicate the Devils traded 25-year-old forward Pavel Zacha to Boston, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman subsequently confirming New Jersey will receive 31-year-old forward Erik Haula in the deal.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Education
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers, Heat, Sixers interested in trading for Patrick Beverley?

Patrick Beverley was one of the key pieces traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their recent acquisition of Rudy Gobert. The 34-year-old did his typical thing in 2021-22. Statistically, Beverley was largely unimpressive. Regular-season averages of 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.2 steals per game don’t exactly jump off the page.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Becky Hammon thriving in first season as coach of the Aces

NEW YORK (AP) — When Becky Hammon knew it was time to leave the NBA last winter after being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, she was faced with a tough choice. She had to choose between the two WNBA franchises she once played for, and both lobbied hard to make her their head coach. “It was either going to be Vegas or New York,” the Aces coach said recently after a practice in New York. “I felt it was time for me to leave and to grow and have a different challenge. It was one or the other. By mid-December I was like for sure I’m getting off this NBA path right now.” She had been a candidate for a few NBA head coaching jobs over the last few years, but never got them. She also had received some college offers in the past, as well as other assistant jobs in the NBA, but turned them down.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA GM thinks Deandre Ayton should sign his qualifying offer

Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent and does not seem to want to return to the Phoenix Suns. There has been talk that Ayton could get dealt to an Eastern Conference team in a sign-and-trade deal. But he might actually be best served with a surprising strategy. An NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy