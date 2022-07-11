ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Twitter Reacts To Ja Morant Saying He Would “Cook” Michael Jordan

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIX1x_0gc0W9fw00

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Following Feud With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Shares Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Scottie Pippen has shared some brutally honest sports takes over the past several months, most of which played into his (one-sided) feud with former teammate Michael Jordan. Following the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Pippen didn’t mince words, accusing the sports legend of using the docuseries to make himself look good. He even asserted that Jordan “ruined” the game of basketball. The former small forward seems to stay in the know when it comes to what’s going on in today’s NBA and, on that note, he shared some honest thoughts when asked about Kevin Durant’s recent trade request.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jeffrey Jordan
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Taylor Rooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Michael Jeffrey
Person
Michael Jeffrey Jordan
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#Thecentral Interview#Louaye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Steph Curry buys Orlando home for $2,100,000

While most of the NBA world is focused on the flurry of trade rumors, life is good for Steph Curry. It has looked to be an awesome offseason for the reigning NBA champion. From making his tour of golf courses to being declared the second-best NBA player of all time by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, things seem to be going great. Curry added to this list of offseason accomplishments by purchasing a new house in Orlando for the humble price of $2.1 million.
ORLANDO, FL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy