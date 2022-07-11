Twitter Reacts To Ja Morant Saying He Would “Cook” Michael Jordan

Related
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect
There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Following Feud With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Shares Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant's Trade Request
Scottie Pippen has shared some brutally honest sports takes over the past several months, most of which played into his (one-sided) feud with former teammate Michael Jordan. Following the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Pippen didn’t mince words, accusing the sports legend of using the docuseries to make himself look good. He even asserted that Jordan “ruined” the game of basketball. The former small forward seems to stay in the know when it comes to what’s going on in today’s NBA and, on that note, he shared some honest thoughts when asked about Kevin Durant’s recent trade request.
Kevin Durant does not want to be traded to 1 notable NBA team?
For Kevin Durant, winning another championship may take precedence over crawfish and gumbo. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that some rival executives believe that Durant does not want to be traded to New Orleans. This comes amid speculation that the Pelicans could have the assets to mount a run at the former MVP.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur
Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
RELATED PEOPLE
fadeawayworld.net
NBA Fan Destroys Ray Allen After He Said Michael Jordan Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than LeBron James
The debate regarding who is the greatest NBA player of all-time is something that will probably go on as long as the NBA exists. But among the thousands of players that have played in the league, there are two players whose names are usually thrown when this debate is brought on.
Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith “Don’t Communicate” After Their ESPN Breakup
Sports commentator Max Kellerman is still giving hot takes for ESPN—and still building his net worth—but he’s no longer a part of the show First Take. Longtime First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith wanted Kellerman replaced, and ESPN bosses made it so. Article continues below advertisement. “I...
Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner
On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
Former Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says Rasheed Wallace Would Be Better Than Giannis In Today's Game
It appears former Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is at it again. In a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard show, Iguodala made another bold claim by saying former Detroit Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace would be than two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in today's game. Wallace was a four-time All-Star and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Had First NBA Workout on Monday
The son of the Heat legend landed his first workout with the Spurs ahead of this year’s draft.
Kyle Lowry shows off rocking bod after call-out from Heat president Pat Riley
The Miami Heat offseason started on a brutally honest note. Team president Pat Riley said that Kyle Lowry has to get in better shape this offseason. It seems like the 36-year-old has accepted the challenge, as he appears to be in very good shape. In a photo that was originally...
ESPN Claims Ryan Clark, Halle Berry Didn’t Want to Work With Sage Steele
ESPN's motion to dismiss Sage Steele's lawsuit is filled with interesting revelations.
NFL・
fadeawayworld.net
Metta World Peace Names His Top Five NBA Players Of All-Time: "Kobe And LeBron Is Always Like Tied At No. 5"
There is still quite some time left before the 2022-23 NBA season begins. So it means that NBA fans currently have a lot of free time on their hands. This is obviously true for former NBA players as well. Among them is also Metta World Peace, who now uses his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts
Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
Kevin Durant response to Michael Jordan tweet goes viral
Kevin Durant has kept a pretty low profile since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but that has not stopped him from sparring with people on Twitter. On Tuesday, Durant appeared to troll those questioning his legacy by asking his followers if they added to their legacy that day.
BET
Boo’d Up?: Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Dating Rumors Over The Holiday Weekend
Singer Ella Mai and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sparked dating rumors over the holiday weekend!. According to the NY Post, the pair were spotted together at Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. In a short video recapping the event, both stars were shown...
Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks
Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Shows Footage Of Michael Jordan Locking Up Allen Iverson On Defense: "They Never Show This Clip For Some Reason"
Michael Jordan has found himself in the news recently, and it's not because of anything he had said or done. It was just another case of a current player talking about MJ, and while they usually pay their respect to Jordan, Ja Morant wasn't really in the mood for that.
RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Steph Curry buys Orlando home for $2,100,000
While most of the NBA world is focused on the flurry of trade rumors, life is good for Steph Curry. It has looked to be an awesome offseason for the reigning NBA champion. From making his tour of golf courses to being declared the second-best NBA player of all time by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, things seem to be going great. Curry added to this list of offseason accomplishments by purchasing a new house in Orlando for the humble price of $2.1 million.
fadeawayworld.net
Ben Simmons Breaks Silence Amid Nets Trade Rumors: "We Really Locking In The Gym, Block Out The Noise And Get Ready For Next Season.”
It's complete mayhem in Brooklyn, and Ben Simmons can do nothing but watch as his team collapses from the inside out. So far, Simmons has spoken very little about his tenure with the Nets. Since being traded to the franchise this past winter, he has yet to play a single game for the team.
Cassius
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.https://cassiuslife.com/
Comments / 3