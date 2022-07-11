ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’ Celebrates The Legacy of The Color Barrier Breaking Baseball Legend

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gu6jp_0gc0V8pQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mfnz_0gc0V8pQ00

Source: Nike / Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson

T he MLB All-Star game is coming up, and Nike is using the moment to celebrate Jackie Robinson , unveil the new jerseys and support some great causes.

The Nike Dunk Low Are Looking Like Must-Haves

Nike’s dunk sneakers have become the must-have sneaker of the summer, need any proof of that, head to an airport, and you will see someone rocking a pair of Panda Dunks. We are unsure if they are legit, but we peeped the StockX tags on the kicks. Anyway, Monday (Jul.11), Nike announced its plans to celebrate the upcoming MLB All-Star game with a series of reveals.

First up is the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson,” which the swoosh is releasing to celebrate the iconic baseball legend breaking baseball’s color barrier when he became the first African American MLB player.

Sporting Brooklyn Dodger blue, the sneakers also feature Robinson’s famous 1947 quote, “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being,” emblazoned across the sneakers.

Other lovely details include blue baseball stitching on the laces, 75 Years patch on the tongue, and his retired no.42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8TZW_0gc0V8pQ00

Source: Nike / Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” will be available via Nike’s SNKRS app, UNDFTD, and select retailers. Nike Inc. has been a longtime investor in the Jackie Robinson Foundation, investing nearly $3 million over the last five years, supporting its scholars, mentoring & leadership development program, and museum.

MLB All-Star Game Jerseys & Lunar Cortez BSBL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2nCm_0gc0V8pQ00

Source: Nike / Nike MLB All-Star Game Jerseys

This year’s edition of the MLB All-Star Game Jerseys will “chronicle the journey from rookie to stardom,” alongside the Lunar Cortez BSBL that Nike states “are designed to inspire the next generation of LA diamond sports athletes.

The American League jersey features a dark grey base that “represents the hard work and dedication.” The National League jersey is a white-based jersey that “signifies the bright lights of the biggest stages in entertainment and sports.” Both jerseys feature gold detailing that “ mimics the trophies that signify greatness in both fields.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4j9V_0gc0V8pQ00

Source: Nike / Nike MLB All-Star Game Jerseys

Nike takes a Los Angeles staple in the Lunar Cortez BSBL and turns it into baseball cleats bringing the classic sneaker to the baseball diamond. The cleat keeps the look of the sneaker fans of the sneakers have come to love but adds some MLB All-Star Game flair to it to help it stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gepfv_0gc0V8pQ00

Source: Nike / Nike Lunar Cortez BSBL

Nike Wants To Increase Participation In Girl’s Softball

Nike also announced that it wants to help increase diamond sports participation. The sportswear company announced it would be holding Nike Diamond Pop-Up Community Camps, Retail Experiences, Coaching Clinics, and Donations in Los Angeles.

Per Nike:

  • When girls are inspired by trained coaches, they’re more likely to keep playing. In partnership with the LA Dodgers Foundation , Nike will host a Coaching Clinic to improve the quality and quantity of coaches for girls, providing strong, caring mentors they can look up to in sport and beyond .
  • We believe if she can see it, she can be it. That’s why our Nike women athlete family will join us across LA to inspire the next generation of diamond sports. They will appear at three Nike Diamond Pop-Up Community Camps hosted at the LA Dodgers’ Dreamfields and challenge a community partner at UNDFTD’s softball game.
  • Nike’s network of retail partners will provide additional play and sports programming — making the Midsummer Classic’s festivities more accessible to youth in communities around LA – including a kid-inspired home run derby at the Nike East Los Community Store.
  • These efforts follow the launch of LA Made to Play Neighborhoods in May . Nike, through the Play Equity Fund (PEF), is investing $1.3 million over three years to fuel 13 community organizations and close the play equity gap for Black and Latina girls in Boyle Heights and Watts.

In the gallery below, you can peep more photos of the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson, Lunar Cortez BSBL, and MLB All-Star jerseys.

Photos: Nike

1. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3zXx_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

2. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqSm4_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

3. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiTAz_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

4. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMqQl_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

5. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlrIS_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

6. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zidZD_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

7. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2RiC_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

8. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MW9sI_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

9. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

10. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175zve_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

11. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MftP8_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

12. Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YU5m3_0gc0V8pQ00 Source:NIke

Nike Jackie Robinson Dunks & MLB All-Star Jerseys

HipHopWired

Incoming L Alert: Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Low Finally Get Release Date

  That took entirely too long. The highly-anticipated, sure to be heartbreaking, for those without a plug or excessive income, the Jackie Robinson Nike Dunks finally have a release date. On July 11, Nike finally revealed that the Nike Dunk Low that honors the legacy of the late, great Jackie Robinson will be getting released […]
MLB
Benzinga

Nike And Fanatics Team Up To Outperform Under Armour, Champion In College Apparel Sector

Nike, Inc NKE announced on July 13 that it is making a strategic shift in how it manufactures NCAA clothing in a new deal with Fanatics. What Happened: Nike and Fanatics entered into a long-term partnership in which the two will work together to manufacture college fan apparel. Fanatics already has licensing agreements with many of the universities and colleges Nike works with, but this deal will expand those agreements.
ECONOMY
Vibe

Jordan Brand And Nina Chanel Abney Join Forces For New Collection

Click here to read the full article. Nina Chanel Abney and the Jordan Brand have teamed up for a collaboration to celebrate art, culture and of course, basketball. Noted by Hypebeast, the collection is an extension of the growing relationship between Abney and Jordan. According to the outlet, the gender-neutral capsule empowers Abney’s artistic philosophy of centers on the exploration of race, gender, homophobia, and more. More from VIBE.comR. Kelly Reportedly Engaged To Alleged Victim Joycelyn SavageKehlani Performs 'Blue Water Road' For The First Time At Grey Goose Essences: In BloomLas Vegas Raiders Hire First Ever Black Female President Of...
NFL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

