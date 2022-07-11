ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Fair Winds, Great Turnout Set the Pace for the Vineyard Cup

By Aidan Pollard
vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, 51 sailboats spread over six classes raced through the waters of Martha’s Vineyard for the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard Cup Regatta. Over two days, skippers and crews duked it out for a slate of available awards and trophies, all in support of Sail Martha’s Vineyard’s efforts to train the...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

