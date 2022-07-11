Fair Winds, Great Turnout Set the Pace for the Vineyard Cup

What follows is a slightly edited version of a letter sent to the president of the Trustees of Reservations. I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome you to one of the premier land conservation organizations in the world. I should know. I gave 32 years of my professional life to the Trustees as the Islands regional director (25 years) and the Martha’s Vineyard/Chappaquiddick superintendent (seven years) and I couldn’t be prouder of my years with The Trustees. For the first 30 of my years, my marching orders were to become part of the community. We were an organization that was committed to our local communities — they were part of our strength. The final two years of my tenure were vastly different with the emphasis on strengthening our marketing and programming at the expense of building strong ties with our neighbors, our community and our local and state partners.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO