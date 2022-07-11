Corinth man charged with murder, arson

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IUKA • Authorities arrested an Alcorn County man, charging him with the death of a man whose body was found in a burned-out truck in late April in rural Tishomingo County.

Gavin Cole Stanton, 24, of Corinth, was booked into the Tishomingo County Jail at 3:44 p.m. July 8. He was charged with first degree murder and third degree arson in the death of Jerry Wayne Thrasher, whose remains were found April 28 inside a burned truck on County Road 388 in Sharps Bottom. During his initial appearance in Tishomingo County Justice Court, bond was set at $500,000

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said a passerby spotted the truck in the northwest corner of the county and contacted his department. The responding deputies inspected the vehicle, which had a Tippah County license plate.

Thrasher was last seen in Booneville around 8 p.m. April 27 driving a red Chevy pickup with a Tippah County tag. Coroner Mack Wilemon sent the remains to the state crime lab in Pearl for positive identification.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 423-7000, via email at tips@tishso.org or contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

