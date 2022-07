Y’all, what is going on? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to be parents again, and it’s throwing me for a major loop. After five years of a seriously turbulent relationship, fans thought romance between the Good American founder and Chicago Bulls player had fizzled out for good — I mean, sources literally did say she was “done with him for good romantically” on July 5. And now they’re... having a baby together? TBH, I’m not sure exactly what to think. Like, are Khloé and Tristan back together now? Deep breaths, everybody. Here are all the deets.

