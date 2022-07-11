ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - Accolades Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's another look at Eiyuden Chronicles Rising...

www.ign.com

Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
IGN

Flame On: Show Us Your Fire In-Game Photography

Welcome to our new Photo Mode format where we ask the community (and our staff) to round up some of the best screenshots you've got. Our previous Photo mode's subject was "heroes" and we wanted to see the most heroic screenshots. We were looking for shots of you triumphant on top of a pile of your enemies' corpses, rescuing an NPC, or striking your best pose after a well-fought battle and you did not disappoint. Here are our favorites from last month submitted by you, the community.
IGN

Bayonetta 3 Lets You Get Your Sexy On or Off - IGN Daily Fix

Bayonetta 3 gets a release date alongside a family friendly mode called "Naive Angel Mode" that will make the slightly explicit cutscenes in Bayonetta a bit more appropriate for all ages. After a successful kickstarter in 2018, the board game Tainted Grail is getting a first-person, open-world RPG that aims...
IGN

How to Watch the New Resident Evil Series: Release Date and Episode Count

Resident Evil is once again transcending the world of video games — this time as a live-action Netflix series. Produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind Milla Jovovich's six RE movies, Netflix's Resident Evil builds on the canon of Capcom's game franchise while shining a spotlight on series staple Albert Wesker. The result, according to our Resident Evil: Season 1 review, is sure to please diehard RE fans, thanks to "superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline."
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
IGN

13 Best Prime Day Deals Under $50

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and there are a ton of sales across, games, tech, entertainment, and much more. If you don't want to get carried away on Prime Day and are looking to stay within a tighter budget, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for $50 or under to consider below!
The Independent

Girl in the Picture: Trailer for Netflix documentary that has left viewers ‘horrified’

Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary, Girl in the Picture, “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched. Telling the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades, the title has been disturbing viewers since arriving on the streaming service this week.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - Official 'Family' Clip

Check out this clip from Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, an upcoming documentary about the rapper Lil Baby. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is an intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice.
IGN

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 6 - Bridge of Betrayal

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Scarlet Blaze Chapter 5. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
IGN

Madison Video Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on PlayStation and Xbox. "Madison is a mostly thrilling trek through darkness, packed with challenging puzzles to solve and plenty of disturbing secrets to uncover. Its clever use of the camera’s flash and eerie audio design combined for plenty of anxious moments, so it’s especially deflating that all that tension sometimes turns to tedium due to unnecessary inventory restrictions and tiresome backtracking. Yet even with these occasional momentum-stalling detours, Madison is still a creepy crawl through a twisted haunted house with enough genuine out-of-your-seat scares to leave you shaken like a Polaroid picture."
TechRadar

I've just watched the scariest trailer of 2022 and I'm not sure I can face the whole movie

Every now and then, a trailer comes along and just knocks you for six. It hasn't happened to me for a while, the last time I was genuinely chilled by a trailer was Alex Garland's Men, where it turned out every character in his strange horror spectacle would be played by Rory Kinnear, but for the last time I genuinely found myself short of breath at the end of a trailer, you have to go back to all-round scare-a-thon Hereditary.
IGN

Klee Ascension Materials

Plan ahead with our Klee materials list, so you have everything you need to take this five-star Pyro character to the top. Klee uses some standard early-game items found in Mondstadt, and if you're just starting out in Genshin Impact, you can access Klee's materials and level her up without having to wait too long.
IGN

Apex Legends Mobile - Distortion Gameplay Trailer

Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Apex Legends Mobile's Season 2: Distortion update, which brings the new legend Rhapsody, a new map, a new mode, and more. The Season 2: Distortion update launches today, July 12th.
IGN

Company of Heroes 3 - N. Africa Campaign Preview

We took a deep-dive hands-on with Company of Heroes 3's North Africa campaign and found it to be deep, engaging, and wholly unique from the Mediterranean Theater. Previewed by Leana Hafer.
411mania.com

Evil Dead: The Game Reveals Army of Darkness Map In DLC Trailer

Evil Dead: The Game has released the first DLC update with the Army of Darkness-based Castle Kandar map, and a new trailer shows it off. Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive released a trailer for the new DLC update, and you can check it out below. The update is free...
IGN

A Pokémon Trading Card Game Reality Show Could Be Happening Soon

The Pokémon Company is developing a reality show based on fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Casting is now open for an "unscripted series involving the Pokémon TCG" with fans of all ages encouraged to apply, though it's pretty unclear what the format of the show will be.
ComicBook

Marvel Multiverse RPG Releases New Rules Update; Adds Five New Characters

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game has received its first update, which comes with a significant tweak to the game rules, and five new characters. Marvel published a rules update for its upcoming tabletop roleplaying game earlier this week, providing players with the first update since the comics publisher originally released the first iteration of its playtest earlier this year. The rules contain five new Marvel characters that can be used in playtest campaigns – the heroes Thor (Jane Foster) and She-Hulk, as well as the villains Kingpin, Vulture, and Sabretooth.
IGN

Star Trek Timelines - Fleet Boss Battles Teaser Trailer

Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Fleet Boss Battles update for Star Trek Timelines, featuring the new Fleet Boss Battles game mode in which players collaborate with their fleet to defeat boss ships. The update is available now. With Fleet Boss Battles, you can work...
