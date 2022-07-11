ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California employers fail to keep food, farm workers safe from COVID, study says

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m7xV_0gc0TE6x00
FILE – In this May 12, 2020, file photo, farmworkers harvest beans during the coronavirus outbreak in Homestead, Fla. Many U.S. health centers that serve… Read More

Although farm and food production workers were considered essential workers during the pandemic, many of California’s food employers endangered those workers, violating Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 guidelines more often than most industries, a new report said. The California Institute for Rural Studies’ report said farm and food production employers routinely failed to provide workers with face masks, nor did they enforce physical distancing or notify workers when there were COVID outbreaks at worksites.

The study was based on OSHA inspections from April 2020 through December 2021. Though farms and food companies had the most violations of all the industries, they had some of the smallest penalties, the report said; the average penalty was $22,473.

Cal/OSHA did not answer CalMatters’ question about the size of the fines. It issued a statement Wednesday saying, “Cal/OSHA recognizes and appreciates the importance of this issue, and is reviewing CIRS’ report and recommendations.”

Dvera Saxton, a researcher with the rural studies institute, said Cal/OSHA cited food production employers four times more than any other California industries during the first year of the pandemic. But food companies utilized the judicial and appeals process to try to reduce their penalties, she said.

“Oftentimes the fines will be reduced or eliminated,” she said. “We know that the food production employers — and the companies they’re producing for — have very powerful legal teams to reduce the fines.”

The companies’ violations often included failure to provide and implement a health and safety system, which is required by a 1991 state law, the study said. The report describes food production workers as those working in meat packing, dairy operations and agriculture — primarily Black, Latino, and Indigenous people, often undocumented immigrants.

Keeping workers safe

Among 36 agricultural workplaces that utilize contractors, the report names Brutocao Vineyards. Cal/OSHA fined Brutocao Vineyards $3,710 in September 2020 for allegedly failing to provide face masks for three workers and neglecting to keep workers six feet apart. Len Brutocao, director of vineyard operations, blamed the violations on the workers.

“We provided the masks, and they just didn’t wear them,” he said in an interview, adding that the company has since increased training and stressed wearing masks.

KRON On is streaming news live now

California’s food and farm employers aren’t very different from similar employers around the country, said Suzanne Adely, co-director of the Los Angeles-based Food Chain Workers Alliance, a national coalition of food workers unions. The 21.5 million farm and food workers make up the nation’s largest workforce, she said. The lack of COVID protections is just one of their many vulnerabilities.

“Food workers have the lowest median wage than any workforce and are the most food insecure,” Adely said. “They have some of the highest rates of health and safety violations … and high rates of wage theft.”

As the pandemic continues, the report recommends that state leaders and Cal/OSHA officials strengthen paid sick leave protections, increase workplace inspections and ensure that employer health and safety data is more accessible to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Should you report a positive at-home COVID test? It depends where you live

(BCN) — Two lines appear on your at-home COVID-19 test, indicating you’ve tested positive. Now what?. The answer can vary by county. Public health officials at the state and local level have advised that those who test positive stay home for at least five days if they have symptoms. After five days, a negative test and improved symptoms are generally the ticket out of isolation.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Some seniors, disabled people will miss out on new CA state payments

(CALMATTERS) — Some 23 million Californians’ bank accounts will get a boost of $200 to $1,050, thanks to a new round of payments approved by state lawmakers. But the payments, aimed at mitigating higher prices for gas and other goods, will leave out lots of low-income Californians. Among those passed over are some seniors, many living on disability benefits, and some of the lowest-income adults.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
KRON4 News

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Farm Workers#Covid#Food Industry#Cal Osha#Calmatters#Cirs
PIX11

Grocery prices too high? One New Jersey company offers solution

UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — Think your groceries cost more now? They do — a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from over the course of the year, hitting a 40-year high. It’s an indicator that the price for things like eggs, toilet paper […]
UNION, NJ
KRON4 News

Judge orders CA to stop denying rent relief applications

(KRON) – A Bay Area judge ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) to stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money while its denials are under review. This comes after tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging that it wrongly denied tens of thousands of applications. “We’re hoping what this lawsuit eventually […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
themreport.com

Bay Area Housing Market Cooling the Quickest

Has found that housing markets in northern California are cooling faster than anywhere else in the U.S., amid high mortgage rates and a faltering stock market. Five of the 10 U.S. housing markets that have cooled fastest this year are located in northern California–San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Stockton–and three of those five are in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

New bill allows CA citizens to sue gun manufacturers

(BCN) — Californians can soon sue gun manufacturers if their products cause harm or threaten communal safety, thanks to a bill signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 1594, which will take effect in July 2023, entitles gun violence survivors, the state attorney general and state and local governments to pursue civil litigation against the gun industry if the sale, distribution or marketing of their firearms violates state law. Newsom stated that almost every industry is held legally liable if their products hurt or kill others, and guns should be no exception.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The future of concealed carry permits in California

A recent Supreme Court decision allowing Americans to carry loaded weapons in public has raised the question of what is being done in regards to gun control. The ruling was followed by an announcement in Los Angeles County no longer requiring residents to explain why they need to be armed when applying for gun permits.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy