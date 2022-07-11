ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downs, KS

Virgil E. Boden, 69, Downs

beloitcall.com
 2 days ago

Virgil E. Boden, 69, Downs,...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
beloitcall.com

Ronny Stockman, 65, Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE – Ronny Stockman, age 65 of Beloit, died Friday, July 8 at the Hays Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
SCOTTSVILLE, KS
beloitcall.com

Carol Wessling, 89, Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, OR – Carol Jean Wessling of Hillsboro Oregon was called to her eternal rest at the age of 89 when passing suddenly on April 14, 2022. Carol was born in Beloit Kansas, the third child of five children born to Anne and James Widrig. She attended Rodger’ s grade school and graduated in the class of 1950 from Beloit High School. Some of her happiest times were coming back to Beloit for her class reunions. After graduating, Carol moved to Topeka Kansas and worked at the Central National Bank. While home for a weekend she had a blind date with Edward Wessling who was home on leave from the Navy. Carol continued to work at the bank until Edward got out of the Navy.
HILLSBORO, OR
beloitcall.com

Old time harvest scene prepares for Threshing Bee

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, it was somewhat of a scene from the past as 13 workers came together on Fred Eilert’ s wheat field just west of Mankato. The group ranged in age from 14-year-old Noah Shipman to 84-year-old Harlow Vader. Their mission was to bind wheat for the ...
MANKATO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy