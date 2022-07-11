ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium concession workers threaten strike ahead of MLB All-Star Game

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROpzu_0gc0ShY700

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A week ahead of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the union representing concession workers at the ballpark announced today it has authorized a strike that "could be called at any moment."

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Maria Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Unite Here Local 11 union, said in a statement that stadium food and beverage workers voted by a 99% margin Sunday to authorize a walkout.

The union represents some 1,500 servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium, "an overwhelming majority of whom are workers of color," the union said.

"These workers are seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract," the union statement said, without providing specific demands.

The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, which runs the concessions at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Memolo, director of communications for Levy, did not immediately reply to an email seeking the company's response.

With the Dodgers off Monday and playing on the road through Saturday, there would be no immediate impact of any walkout -- but All-Star festivities begin Saturday at Dodger Stadium with MLB's Futures Game, a celebrity softball game and a concert by Becky G.

Next Monday, the All-Star Home Run Derby is scheduled, followed by the All-Star Game itself next Tuesday.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Steph Curry buys Orlando home for $2,100,000

While most of the NBA world is focused on the flurry of trade rumors, life is good for Steph Curry. It has looked to be an awesome offseason for the reigning NBA champion. From making his tour of golf courses to being declared the second-best NBA player of all time by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, things seem to be going great. Curry added to this list of offseason accomplishments by purchasing a new house in Orlando for the humble price of $2.1 million.
ORLANDO, FL
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy